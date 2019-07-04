Video: Larry Holmes – Top 5 Notable Wins





Former heavyweight world champion Larry Holmes is the featured boxer in this edition of the Top 5 Notable Wins series.

The Easton Assassin dominated the heavyweight landscape as the heavyweight world champion for a period that stretched seven and a half years, from 1978-1985. During his reign, Holmes accumulated 20 successful title defenses, which is 2nd only to the great Joe Louis. Holmes had accumulated a perfect record of 48 victories, with 0 defeats, and 0 draws until he lost back-to-back controversial decisions against Michael Spinks. Holmes would have several retirements, but he still remained a top contender at various points throughout the very competitive 1990s heavyweight landscape. Today Holmes is universally recognized as one of the very greatest heavyweight champions of all time, and he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the class of 2008.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner will provide a brief chronological recap of Larry Holmes’ top five most notable victories during his dominant and illustrious Hall of Fame career. This is the eighth video edition of the new ongoing series that will evaluate the top five notable victories of some of the most famous and successful pugilists who ever laced up the gloves and stepped inside the squared circle. This series has no end in sight, because there are no shortage of great champions in boxing history. The early focus of this new series will continue to primarily focus on heavyweight greats of the past. But we will also ultimately be exploring a slew of other champions from various different weight classes.





Determining the Top 5 most notable wins in a boxer’s career something that is not always something where everyone will agree, since individual taste and personal preference factor in heavily. These five wins alone certainly do not define the totality of Larry Holmes’ championship greatness – but these wins sure do go a long way towards helping define it.To get one man’s opinion on the 5 most notable victories in the career of the great Larry Holmes, The Easton Assassin, please watch and enjoy the video.