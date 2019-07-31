VIDEO – Is Naoya Inoue the best boxer today?





Is Naoya Inoue the best pound for pound boxer in the world today?

When boxing fans discuss the best pound for pound boxers in the world today, the two names that are usually most frequently mentioned for the top spot are Vasyl Lomachenko and Terence Crawford. Oleksandr Usyk is also in the discussion, as are guys like Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Spence Jr is in the mix, and even a guy like Manny Pacquiao probably still deserves a spot in this discussion, following his solid performance in his recent 12 round split decision victory against Keith Thurman. Then we have Inoue Naoya. He too is certainly in the discussion, and perhaps Inoue is actually the most deserving of the mythical title best known as the “Pound for Pound King” of professional boxing.

At just 26 years old, Inoue is already one of the most accomplished athletes in the sport. His record currently stands at an unblemished 18-0, with 16 of those victories coming inside the distance. He is already a three division world champion, having captures titles at junior flyweight, junior bantamweight, and bantamweight. And in terms of skills, power, technique, and ring IQ, Naoya Inoue is one of the most complete boxers in the game today.





Inoue truly has it all – exceptional Footwork, superb positioning, an incredible understanding of range and distance, defensively very responsible, superb punching technique with every punch in the book, fluid powerful combinations, absolutely menacing work to the body, incredible timing with an extraordinary ability to land sharp counters, extremely high ring IQ – and on top of all of that, he has this devastating power in both hands. And even scarier, at 26 years old, Inoue still seems to be consistently improving his craft.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a brief recap into the career of Naoya “Monster” Inoue. To get one man’s opinion, please watch and enjoy the video.