VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev – Preview & Prediction

Coming up on November 2, 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada – boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez will venture north to challenge Sergey Kovalev for his WBO light heavyweight championship. This mighty intriguing contest will be broadcast in the United States by the relatively new streaming app service known as DAZN.





This is such an interesting match-up for so many different reasons.

Kovalev’s most recent fight happened on August 24th when Kovalev overcame adversity and scored an 11th round stoppage against Anthony Yarde to retain his WBO light heavyweight championship. Meanwhile, Canelo was last seen in action back in May when he was awarded a workmanlike unanimous decision victory against Daniel Jacobs, where Canelo successfully defended the unified middleweight championship.





For this contest, Canelo will be moving up to 175 pounds to face one of the absolute best boxers currently competing at light heavy. Kovalev may not be the same tremendous force he was prior to his bouts against Andre Ward, but he still has a world class jab, and he’s been fine-tuning his style to great effect since suffering a knockout loss at the hands of Eleider Alvarez some 13 months ago. Kovalev since avenged that loss when he won a unanimous decision against Eleider in February prior to facing Yarde.

So who will win this highly intriguing contest between Canelo and Kovalev? Does Kovalev still have enough in the tank to take on a prime elite boxer like Canelo? And can Canelo handle the size and power of one of the fiercest punchers at 175 in recent years? November 2 is just around the corner, and we will soon know the answers to these questions.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a brief preview and prediction for the highly anticipated forthcoming light heavyweight championship bout between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev. For one man’s take on the situation, please watch and enjoy the video.