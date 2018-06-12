Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Oscar Negrete quotes for 6/23

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (9-0, 9 KOs), the rising knockout artist and pride of Dallas, Texas, hosted a media workout at Westside Boxing Club ahead of his fight against former world champion Juan Carlos Salgado (27-8-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight fight in the main event of the June 23 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.





In the co-main event, Hector “Finito” Tanajara Jr. (13-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will clash against previously undefeated Roger Gutierrez (18-1-1, 15 KOs) of Maracaibo, Venezuela in an eight-round lightweight battle. Ferdinand Kerobyan (8-0, 4 KOs), of North Hollywood, Calif., will battle across a scheduled six rounds of super welterweight action in the night’s swing bout.

Here’s what the fighters had to say at today’s workout:

VERGIL ORTIZ JR, NABF Jr. Super Lightweight Champion:

“This will be a dangerous fight if I don’t go in with the right mentality. Salgado is a very experienced fighter, but I’m also very experienced. Though I don’t have a lot of fights as a professional, I had a lot as an amateur, and I’ve been sparring with a lot of world champions. He can’t show me anything I haven’t already seen. This main event opportunity will get my name out there more, and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show.”





“I’m training with Robert Garcia now, and I’ve been working on using my head more and keeping my composure. I only have a few pounds to make, and I don’t fight until next week. I can make weight tomorrow if I wanted to. I’m going to stay at 140 pounds for a while. Hopefully, I can have all of my future fights as main event.”

HECTOR “EL FINITO” TANAJARA, JR., Lightweight Prospect:

“This is my first televised fight on ESPN, so I’m very excited about that. I know my opponent Roger Gutierrez is coming to win, so he’s going to bring the best of me. I saw his fight against Rene Alvarado, and I know what I have to do. I know I pose more of a threat to him than Alvarado did. I think I have more experience than him because his record was built in Venezuela. He wasn’t used to the competition here. I’m looking to capitalize on that.”

FERDINAND KEROBYAN, Welterweight Prospect:





“This is my first official fight with Golden Boy Promotions. I don’t feel any added pressure now that I’m signed. I know what I’m capable of, and I know what I have to do in there. I’ll be fighting and staying at 154 pounds, but you never know what the future holds. If the opportunity presents itself to fight at 147 pounds for a belt, then I’ll drop down to welterweight. I’m happy to be with Golden Boy Promotions because they share the same vision as me: to move forward. Hopefully I can fight for a championship title within a year or two.”

(ABOVE: Seneisa Estrada, Oscar Negrete and Raul Curiel pose for the media ahead of the July 6 edition of

LA FIGHT CLUB at the Belasco Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles, Calif.)

Fighters from the July 6 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB also participated in the workout. NABF Bantamweight Champion Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (17-1, 7 KOs) will return in an eight-round bantamweight fight against Dhiul Olguin (13-9-3, 9 KOs) in the main event. The fight will take place at the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. and will televised live on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar.

Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (13-0, 3 KOs) will return in the co-main event in an eight-round flyweight fight against a soon-to-be announced opponent. Former Olympian Raul “Cougar” Curiel (3-0, 2 KOs) will participate in the first televised fight in a six-round welterweight clash. Opponents for both will be announced shortly.

Here’s what the fighters had to say at today’s workout:

OSCAR “EL JAGUAR” NEGRETE, NABF Bantamweight Champion:

“Obviously, I’m more comfortable at my natural weight of 118 pounds. What happened in December [against Rey Vargas] was a great opportunity in a new division. I couldn’t say no to a world championship fight. Now I’m back at 118 pounds where I’ll be looking for a world title shot. My last fight gave me a lot of confidence because I did so well, and I didn’t even get hurt. Olguin is a great fighter. I saw him fight Emilio Sanchez, and he surprised me. He made it a tough fight. This kind of battle motivates me because he’s such a tough fighter. He’s going to come with everything to test me. Plus, he really wants to win, and when two people want the victory, it always makes for a great fight. I want fans to know that they can’t miss this fight.”

SENIESA “SUPER BAD” ESTRADA, Light Flyweight Prospect:

“It feels great to be active and staying busy this year with Golden Boy promotion. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the years to come. I was very happy that I got the opportunity to fight on ESPN and win my last fight with a TKO victory. This upcoming fight people will see another exciting performance. I’m always working towards an even better performance than the one before and improving on different things so that my fans see the best of me.”

RAUL “COUGAR” CURIEL, Welterweight Prospect:

“I feel good. People know me, and they know how I fight. I’m with Freddie Roach now and I feel great. I’m really happy to work under a legend like him. Freddie is a trainer who has a lot to teach. He always notices details that can help me get better. We make a great team, and we’re working on a new style. We’re moving a lot in the ring, and people will see a new Raul Curiel on July 6”

Ortiz Jr. vs Salgado is a 10-round super lightweight fight presented by

Doors for the event open at 3:00 p.m. PT, and the first fight begins at 3:30 p.m. PT. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream undercards beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Negrete vs. Olguin is an eight-round bantamweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fights take place Friday, July 6, 2018 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on EstrellaTV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

