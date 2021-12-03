Vasyl Lomachenko The Latest Big Name To Want First Shot At George Kambosos Jr

Just who will recently crowned WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr fight in his first title defense? As fans know, Kambosos Jr, 20-0(10) is not without options and there are plenty of excellent fighters willing to face him next.

The latest big name to express an opinion on Kambosos Jr as well as express a desire to fight him, is former lightweight ruler Vasyl Lomachenko.

Loma, who lost the belts to the man Kambosos Jr defeated to become the new champion – this man being Teofimo Lopez of course – spoke with Sky Sports and Loma said that while he is currently only focusing on his December 11 fight with Richard Commey, he is most interested in fighting Kambosos Jr sometime soon.

“Before the fight, I gave some chance for Kambosos, but of course I thought Lopez would win this fight,” Lomachenko said. “But it is what it is. This is boxing life. Do I want to fight Kambosos? Of course, I want this fight, but first of all, I have a fight on December 11, and my focus is on this fight.”

A Kambosos Jr-Lomachenko match-up would be extremely interesting. Lomachenko, 15-2(11) needs to look good against Commey, 30-3(27) and if he does, a fight with the new ruler, perhaps in Australia, would be a huge event. Can Lomachenko regain the lightweight titles?

Or will Kambosos Jr, if he does fight Loma, pick up another big, big win? Right now, Kambosos Jr can literally look around and take his pick from a bunch of superb lightweights – the Devin Haney-Jo Jo Diaz winner, the Tank Davis-Isaac Cruz winner, Ryan Garcia, or Lomachenko.

It’s possible the current 135-pound division is the most talent-rich in the sport right now. And for the time being, George Kambosos Jr is the man at the top of the pile. Who wins if Kambosos Jr does fight Lomachenko and his Matrix? A good case can be made for either man winning. But let’s wait and see how impressive Loma looks against the upset-minded Commey. This year has seen its share of upsets already, so nothing can be ruled out.