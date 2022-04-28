Oscar Valdez hopes Stevenson will slug with him on Saturday

Oscar Valdez has covered every possible game plan that Shakur Stevenson might use this Saturday night in their unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) says he will “gladly accept it.”

(Courtesy: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, WBO super featherweight champion Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) will play it safe, looking to outbox WBC champion Valdez the entire night.

Valdez vs. Stevenson are headlining on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ The fight event begins at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The build-up to this event has almost seemed like a coronation for a would-be king with Shakur Stevenson receiving massive praise, making it clear that he’s being given a massive push by promoters and network.

Valdez is in the position of the spoiler on Saturday night, and he could bring Shakur down to earn, setting back the vision of his handlers, who view him as the next pay-per-view star.

“It all depends on what he brings to the table,” said Oscar Valdez to Fight Hub TV when asked if he can beat Shakur Stevenson with combination punching & pressure.

Stevenson, 24, will likely oblige the former two-time world champion Valdez early by going to war with him, but if he discovers that his power is too much, he’ll revert to his normal hit & run style.

“Maybe he says he’s going to go out there and box, but maybe he steps in the center of the ring and tries to go at it,” Valdez continued. “I’ve got to be prepared for everything.

“Whatever he brings to the table, I’m going to be 100% ready to give it my best, and win no matter what.

“I would think he’s going to go out and box because he said it before,” Valdez said. “If he doesn’t, I’ll gladly accept it and stay in the ring with him. If he doesn’t, I’ll do my best to try and win the fight,” said Valdez.

It would be great for the boxing fans at ringside if Stevenson chooses to bring the war to Valdez, as that would make it a really fun fight to watch.

If Stevenson is going to be the next star, he’s got to prove that he can do more than fence all night like a swordsman because that amateur style is not appealing, especially if fans are going to be expected to pay to watch him on PPV in the future.

This is a big fight for me. It means the world for me because winning this fight will put me a step closer to being on the pound-for-pound list or to get closer to my dream of being one of the best Mexican fighters in history,” said Valdez.

“In 20 or 30 years, when they mention the great fighters in Mexico, I want to be in that list. But to be there, I’ve got to win these types of fights. Winning this fight will put me a step closer to my ultimate dream.

“This Saturday, I’ll be named unified world champion,” predicted Valdez when asked how he’ll win against Shakur.