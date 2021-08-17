Krassyuk: “Usyk is very confident of victory over Joshua on Sept. 25!”

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter: ‘Usyk is the same size as Muhammad Ali – of course he is a heavyweight..he is very confident of victory over AJ’

Speaking with MyBettingSites.co.uk, Alex Krassyuk names four reasons why England is Usyk’s “lucky” country

“Usyk has absolutely no problem fighting in the UK – he became the European Champion in Liverpool, Olympic champion in London, he beat Tony Bellew in Manchester, he beat Dereck Chisora in London – so he has lucky experience there and that will continue in September.”

Alex Krassyuk: My fighter Usyk is ‘very confident’ of victory over ‘the king of the heavyweights’

“The rematch is something that is not obligatory in the mandatory fight. But we accepted the very fair conditions to agree to it. Oleksandr is very confident in his victory over AJ and how he will beat him – so therefore he easily agreed for the second bout because his mindset will be even more favorable after he wins the first.

“There were no other options for Oleksandr after he became the undisputed champion and defended against Tony Bellew. There was nothing else to prove at cruiserweight and staying there would for sure be a stagnation or even a step back.

“Now Alex has a huge motivation to get up at 5am every day and work as hard as he can for he has an objective in front of him. After just two bouts at heavyweight, Usyk signed the contract for a multiple belt showdown with the king of the heavyweights.”

Alex Krassyuk: Hits back at critics who don’t believe Usyk is big enough to be a heavyweight – “He is the same size as Muhammad Ali”

“I must say for those who do not see the clear reality that Usyk is a heavyweight – Oleksandr is the same size, weight, reach as his idol, “The Greatest” Muhammed Ali. Can anyone say Ali, the best of all time, was not a true heavyweight? So there is no problem there, if Ali can be beat the best at that size, so can Usyk.

“For AJ we wish him only the best, we wish him a wonderful training camp with no injuries or any other troubles. I respect him so much for his achievements in boxing, for his humble behavior, being such a massive star, for his bright personality. But let the best man win in September and then we will do it again in the rematch.”