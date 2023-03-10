Usyk calls Fury’s bluff, accepts 70/30 split, provided he donates 1 million pounds to Ukrainian people

Oleksandr Usyk has called Tyson Fury’s bluff by accepting his “greedy” 70/30 purse split for their heavyweight undisputed championship fight on April 29th at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Usyk’s only condition for WBC champion Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is that he must donate £ 1 million of his purse to the Ukrainian people after the contest next month on April 29th. If Fury will agree to that, IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk will take the fight.

Fury will need to agree on the Usyk offer quickly because the WBA ordered that Oleksandr must defend against his mandatory Daniel Dubois next if he doesn’t have an agreement on his undisputed fight with Fury by the end of the day at 5:00 p.m. GMT.

“Hey greedy #Belly, I accept your offer seventy/thirty split

to fight on April 29th at Wembley, but you will promise to donate 1 million pounds to Ukraine immediately after the fight. And for every day of your delay, you will pay 1% of your purse to the Ukrainian people. Deal? @tysonfury,” said Oleksandr Usyk on Instagram.

Usyk says that for every day that Fury delays in deciding to accept his offer, he’ll need to pay an additional 1% of his purse. Given Fury’s sense of self-righteousness about Usyk not being in the position to give him offers or set conditions, considering he’s not as popular, he’ll likely outright refuse the deal, saying that he won’t pay the £ 1 million that he’s made as part of the offer.

If Fury refuses, there won’t be a fight because Usyk probably isn’t going to take the money condition out of the deal, which means Tyson will need to find another opponent for his April 29th fight. His promoters have already booked Wembley Stadium, so he’ll need to find a backup fairly quickly.

It won’t be surprising if Fury gives his buddy Joseph Parker the title shot based on his friendship with him. We saw Fury give his good friend Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs) a title shot last December despite the 39-year-old journeyman having lost three out of his last four fights.

That was a dreadfully bad fight, yet the British fans packed the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. If Fury could sell a Chisora fight to the UK fans, he can surely do the same thing with the recently knocked-out Parker.