Unbeaten 154 Pound Prospect Travell Mazion Tragically Killed In Car Accident

In Sad and shocking news, it has been reported how unbeaten 154 pound prospect/contender Travell Mazion was killed yesterday, the exciting and talented puncher known as “Black Magic” perishing in a car accident in Austin, Texas. Tributes have been coming in, many of them via social media, from fellow fighters.

The 24 year old, who was promoted by Golden Boy and who won the NABF title in his last fight, a stunning, 58-second KO win over Fernando Castaneda in January of this year, was widely expected to go on to win a world title. Big Fight Weekend reports how the Texan was killed in a multi-vehicle smash, that the authorities are still in the process of investigating what exactly happened and that the names of the other victims have not been released at this time.

STATEMENT FROM GOLDEN BOY ON PASSING OF SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDER TRAVELL MAZION We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion last night. Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace. Mazion succumbed to an auto accident last night in Texas.

Unfortunately, as fight fans know, Mazion is not the only boxer to have died as a result of a car smash. The great Carlos Monzon, for example, met such a fate; while Pernell Whitaker was ran over and killed last year. In the case of Mazion it is especially tragic seeing how he never got a chance to live up to his enormous promise.

Going pro in April of 2013, Mazion scored three first-round KO wins on the bounce. Quickly making a name for himself as a puncher, and an exciting and fast one at that, Mazion needed 12 fights before being extended past the third round. Who knows how far “Black Magic” could have gone. Mazion was targeting a shot at WBO 154 pound champ Patrick Teixeira

One examples of the heartfelt tributes and messages written for Mazion reads as follows:

“I can’t believe it, R.I.P Travell Mazion,” Vergil Ortiz Jr. “For those who don’t know him or never met him, he was a very talented boxer and one of the coolest people I knew. Always enjoyed watching him fight. Love you bro, watch over us.”

A classy and moving tribute to Travell, a fighter liked by all. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this fallen warrior.