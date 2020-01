Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario – Weigh In Results & Photos

Julian Williams 153.4 vs Jeison Rosario 153.1

Chris Colbert 129,8 vs Jezzrel Corrales 129.4

Joey Spencer 155,9 vs Erik Spring 155

Jorge Cota 153,2 vs Thomas LaManna 153,5.

Vito Mielnicki 146 vs Preston Wilson 146.1

Ricky Lopez 130.4 vs Jose Luis Gallegos 133





FORMER CHAMPION STEVE CUNNINGHAM JOINS JOE GOOSSEN AND BRIAN KENNY TO CALL FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS SATURDAY ON FS1

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT Headlined by Unified 154-Pound World Champion Julian Williams Defending WBA and IBF Titles Against Hard-Hitting Jeison Rosario.



Today, FOX Sports announces former IBF Cruiserweight Champion and Philadelphia-native Steve Cunningham joins legendary trainer Joe Goossen and Brian Kenny to call FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: JULIAN WILLIAMS VS. JEISON ROSARIO PRELIMS live on FS1 Saturday, Jan. 18 (6:30 PM ET). The main card continues at 8:00 PM ET live on FOX and FOX Deportes, with former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis calling the fights with Goossen and Kenny. In addition, former IBF and WBC Welterweight Champion Andre Berto serves as an analyst with host Kate Abdo for the FOX PBC WEIGH-IN on FS1 on Friday, Jan. 17 (6:00 PM ET).





The first FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT of 2020 is headlined by unified 154-pound champion and Philadelphia-native Julian “J-Rock” Williams making a homecoming title defense against hard-hitting contender Jeison Rosario from Temple University’s Liacouras Center. Boxing begins on FS1 and FOX Deportes with the 90-minute FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS at 6:30 PM ET featuring three more exciting bouts.

Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT WEIGH-IN





Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

FS1, FOX Deportes Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 17 (6:00 PM ET)

(6:00 PM ET) Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analyst Andre Berto

Host Kate Abdo, analyst Andre Berto Weigh-in Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Jimmy Lennon Jr. Reporter: Heidi Androl

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

FS1, FOX Deportes Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 (6:30 PM ET)

(6:30 PM ET) Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Joe Goossen and Steve Cunningham

Brian Kenny, analysts Joe Goossen and Steve Cunningham Reporter: Heidi Androl

Heidi Androl Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Jimmy Lennon Jr. Unofficial Scorer: Larry Hazzard Sr.

Larry Hazzard Sr. FOX Deportes: Jessi Losada, Jaime Motta

Bouts:

Jorge Cota (29-4, 26 KOs) vs. Thomas LaManna (28-2-1, 10 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Super Welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Preston Wilson (6-3-1, 4 KOs) – 4 Rounds, Welterweight Romuel Cruz (3-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Julio Garcia (3-3, 2 KOs) – 4 Rounds, Super Bantamweight



FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: JULIAN WILLIAMS VS. JEISON ROSARIO

Network: FOX, FOX Deportes

FOX, FOX Deportes Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 (8:00 PM ET)

(8:00 PM ET) Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen

Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen Reporter: Heidi Androl

Heidi Androl Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Jimmy Lennon Jr. Unofficial Scorer: Larry Hazzard Sr.

Larry Hazzard Sr. FOX Deportes: Jessi Losada, Jaime Motta

Bouts: Julian Williams (27-1-1, 16 KOs) vs. Jeison Rosario (19-1-1, 13 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBA & IBF Super Welterweight Championship Chris Colbert (13-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jezreel Corrales (23-3, 9 KOs) – 12 Rounds, Interim WBA Super Featherweight Championship Joey Spencer (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Erik Spring (13-3-2, 1 KO) – 6 Rounds, Super Welterweight



