Turki Al-Sheikh’s Say: Beterbiev-Bivol Rematch Has Trilogy Implications

There will be a trilogy if Dmitry Bivol defeats Artur Beterbiev in their rematch on February 22nd. Undisputed light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) is defending against Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) live on DAZN PPV at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Beterbiev beat the former WBA champion Bivol in their previous fight, a 12-round majority decision on October 12th. However, the two are fighting again due to the controversy and fan demand for a second fight. The division lacks stars, so it makes sense for them to fight again.

Ring Magazine reveals that Turki Al-Sheikh wants a third fight if Bivol wins, but he’s not saying when the trilogy would be. David Benavidez is next in line to challenge for the four titles as the WBC mandatory, and he won’t be happy having to wait.

Dmitry still needs to win, and the chances are he’ll lose again because of his timid style. If he does win, however, Benavidez is going to have to find an opponent to fight to stay busy. What fans don’t want to see is him sitting inactive, waiting until the trilogy is completed between Beterbiev and Bivol? That would make him look lazy and weak. If Benavidez is feeling brave, he should take on the winner of the Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith fight.

Bivol needs to change his tactics for him to win the rematch because he was too defensive and unwilling to stand his ground against the then three-belt champion Beterbiev. Promoter Eddie Hearn was upset seeing Bivol lose, as he felt that he did more than enough to be given the victory.

The judges saw Bivol didn’t want to trade and focused on throwing light punches to avoid getting nailed. Beterbiev was much more willing to sit down on his shots, which could be why he was given the win.