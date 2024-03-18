Tszyu vs. Fundora: Now a Title Fight with Major Implications

The vacant WBC junior middleweight title will be at stake for the Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora battle headliner on March 30th on Prime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This is the WBC 154-lb belt that was recently stripped from Jermell Charlo due to his inactivity. That’s the guy that Tszyu had been trying to fight for ages, but Charlo lost interest in defending his 154-lb titles.

Fundora Gets His Shot

Fundora (20-1-1, 13 Kos) had been scheduled to fight Serhii Bohachuk on the March 30th card but now gets an upgrade, taking on Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) in the main event due to Keith Thurman suffering a bicep injury.

“Told the vacant WBC title will be on the line when Tim Tszyu meets Sebastian Fundora. Fundora was set to fight Boahchuk for the vacant belt,” said Mike Coppinger on X. Great replacement on 12 days’ notice in Fundora, who was preparing for Bohachuk. Bohachuk, like Tszyu, is an orthodox pressure fighter. Tszyu was prepping for an orthodox boxer who is 5-8 and likes to box and move. Fundora is a 6-5 southpaw.”

It’s a much different fight now for Tszyu facing the tall, stork-like 6’5 1/2″ Fundora rather than the slick, mover Thurman, who would have made things difficult for him. In contrast, Fundora is a young, stationary fighter who throws tons of punches and has a great engine.

Fundora will be there to be hit by Tszyu, but due to his size and high work rate, he can be a problem. Tszyu is going to have to be ready for war on March 30th because Fundora won’t let up for a second on his nonstop punching.

Fundora’s No Joke

In some ways, Fundora is an upgrade to Tszyu, even though he was knocked out in his last fight by Brian Mendoza in April of last year.

Fundora gave Mendoza huge problems before getting caught with a powerful left hook in the seventh round and KO’d. Fundora destroyed Erickson Lubin in nine rounds in their clash in April 2022, rearranging his face in the process.

Tszyu won’t have much time to prepare for Fundora, and it’ll be interesting to see how he deals with his style of fighting.