Tributes Pouring In As Sad News Of John Cooney’s Death Is Confirmed

Fans may have heard the sad and tragic news of Irish fighter John Cooney’s death. The super-featherweight, aged just 28, passed away yesterday, this a week after his ill-fated fight with Nathan Howells. Cooney suffered an “intracranial haemorrhage” during the fight that saw him attempt to defend his Celtic title. Cooney was taken to hospital and was admitted to intensive care. Sadly, after a week-long battle for his life, Cooney passed away.

Photo: MHD Promotions

Tributes have been pouring in since the awful news broke, and once again we are all starkly reminded how very, very dangerous the sport of boxing really is. We know how much all fighters lay on the line each and every time they set foot into the ring and how brave they have to be in order to do so.

MHD Promotions released the following statement:

“It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away.”

Currently, there is a Go Fund Me page set up, where people can donate to help John’s family at this time.

People from all over the sport have sent in their tributes and thoughts during this time. Matchroom released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn the passing of John Cooney.”

Known as “The Kid” during his ring career, Cooney was 11-0(3) going into his fight with Howells, and plenty of people felt quite strongly that the southpaw from Belfast would go all the way to the top. Our condolences go out to John’s family and friends at this sad time.

We are a little over a month into the new year, and tragically it was John Cooney who was destined to become the first ring casualty of 2025. Again, never, ever forget how amazingly brave and courageous all fighters are. How brave and courageous they have to be in order to do what they do.