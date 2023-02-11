Tonight: Vargas vs. Foster – Live Results

Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster will be going at it for the vacant WBC 130-lb title tonight on Showtime in a fight that could lead to a massive unification for the winner later this year against WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete.

Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) headline on Showtime in a catch that starts at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. This will be the first attempt at a world title for the Orange, Texas native Foster, and he’s hoping to make the most of it.’

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates below of the action on the Vargas-Foster card.

In the chief support bout, former WBA light welterweight champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) fights Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a 10 round bout. Both fighters have suffered consecutive defeats against quality opposition.

Barrios lost to Keith Thurman and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in his last two fights, and he’s been out of action since February 2022.

Complete card

Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster

Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago

Lenier Pero (vs. Viktor Faust

Claudio Marrero vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida

Eumir Marcial vs. Ricardo Villalba

Dainier Pero vs. Daniel Zavala

David Whitmire vs. Keith Foreman

Vargas looking to become three-divison champion

“When I was inactive for two years with my leg injury, everyone thought I was done and retired, and then I returned strong and became a champion again,” said Rey Vargas to Showtime Boxing, talking about his inactivity from 2019 to 2021.

“It was a night that I stamped my place in history,” Vargas said about his victory over WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo last year in July at the Alamodome in San Antonio, when he unseated the belt holder in his first defense.

“It’s the result of work, not only by me but my team and my whole family behind me. My family has always been by my side. Good times, bad times, the highs and lows, they’re always here to this day.

“My dad is from Mexico City, and my mom is here from Otumba. When my dad saw the tranquility here in Otumba, he decided to stay. Since then, we’ve lived here in Otumba. The people here observe traditions. I think this is the way it should always be.

“I think this is the same in boxing too. From an early age, my dad taught me how to box. A lot of my fundamentals were passed down to me by my dad,” Vargas said.

“To immediately move up from featherweight and fight for the 130-lb title isn’t common. Being someone who dares to do things that scares others, that’s what motivates me. I don’t want to call it a dream because I plan on making it a reality.

“It excites me because when they mention how many three-division champions there have been, it’s a short list, and adding my name is a record of something great,” said Vargas.

Foster’s coming out party

“The early years of my professional career were pretty tough. I didn’t have a lot of promoters coming after me, being that I came from a small city,” said O’Shaquie Foster. The two losses I suffered earlier in my career it was basically from a lack of focus and a lack of guidance.

After the [Rolando] Chinea fight [in July 2016], I had some disagreements with my promoter, and we ended up falling out. At that point, I didn’t know what my direction was in boxing.

“All I had was the streets. I figured out that I didn’t have too much of a path other than boxing. If I was going to be great, then I needed to push it. I put all my effort and all my focus into boxing.

“Fighting for the championship means the world to me. I’ve always wanted to live up to my potential. I put everything into it. I’ve had my ups and downs, and I feel like it’s time for me to take off,” said Foster.

“Rey Vargas is an interesting fighter. He’s been a champion for several years. It don’t intimidate me. It just motivates me. I’ve had to take a lot of people’s zeros in the last few years.

‘I definitely feel like him moving up to fight me is a mistake, and I feel like it’s my coming out party. I’m going to send him back down to 126 with a loss,” said Foster about Vargas.



