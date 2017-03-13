This Saturday: Can Golovkin keep the middleweight brutality going, or will Jacobs turn the tables?

Unlike this past Saturday’s non-title middleweight clash between punchers David Lemieux and Curtis Stevens, this coming Saturday’s showdown between 160 pound sharpshooters Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs is not an even, 50/50, pick ’em fight.

Lemieux proved to be way too good and powerful for Stevens, scoring an epic KO of The Year candidate, now, fans are wondering if GGG can top his former victim’s display of punching prowess by taking out Jacobs in even more stunning fashion in their world title match. Then again, there are those fans who feel Jacobs, himself an effective hitman, might be the man who winds up scoring the highlight reel KO in New York.





Almost everyone is agreed that GGG-Jacobs DOES NOT go the distance, which was the exact same thinking fans had going into Lemieux-Stevens. In that fight, it was Lemieux’ accuracy and speed that got the job done for him, not so much his raw power. A growing number of people (growing ever since the announcement of GGG-Jacobs) feel “Miracle Man” Jacobs has better accuracy than Golovkin. Maybe.

Will this Saturday’s big fight come down to who land first, or will we see a slugfest where both men take turns landing bombs, the winner being the fighter with the better chin? We could be in store for a great fight on Saturday, not just a sizzling KO.

GGG has to remain the pick to win, but Jacobs is full of self belief, he has reportedly left no stone unturned in training camp – and he has that laser-like accuracy. Golovkin’s documented defensive lapses had better not be on display in this fight….or else.

With a combined 62 KO’s between them, this fight cannot help but be explosive. And, interestingly, there is no rematch clause in place ahead of this one. Could this prove a costly mistake on the part of Golovkin and his team?

Saturday’s action is also set to be special, with pound-for-pound star (or NO.1 according to most) Roman Gonzalez also ready to rumble. We fight fans are spoilt at times!