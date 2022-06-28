The Sumpter Brothers Obtain KO Victories

Undefeated super middleweight prospect, Steve Sumpter (photo by Emily Harney / Fightography) knocked Manny “Shake Em Up” Woods down four times, en route to a fourth-round technical knockout, in the main event. Referee Paul Casey stopped the fight thirty-three seconds in the round because Sumpter landed several unanswered hard punches on Woods, who was not fighting back, and had already taken a great deal of punishment from Sumpter in the bout. Sumpter scored two knockouts in the second-round from a left hook and then a straight right, both to Woods’ body. In the third round, Sumpter knocked Woods down two more times from right hooks to Woods’ body. Sumpter, who was fighting in his main event, improved to 6-0, 6 KOs. Woods dropped to 17-17-1, 6 KOs.

“It went well. I did not perform as well as I liked to, but I got the win. I should have been more patient and picked my shots more but that is something I will work on going forward,” said Sumpter. “I would like to fight another three to four times this year and keep advancing and getting better.”

“Road 2 Stardom” was promoted by Granite Chin Promotions from the Sheraton Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts. This was the first day-night professional boxing doubleheader in Massachusetts’ history. The matinee main event and the seven undercard bouts were streamed live and exclusively on BXNGTV.com.

Raphael Torres scored two quick knockdowns over Igor Pessoa for a first-round knockout, in the co-feature. Referee Marcel Varela stopped the cruiserweight fight at one minute and forty-three seconds, as Pessoa was unable to beat his ten-second count after getting knocked down. Torres’ knockdowns were from a left hook and then a right hook, both to Pessoa’s head. Torres upped his record to 2-0, 2 KOs. Pessoa dropped to 0-3.

Scotty “Bombz” Lampert dominated Drew “Hard Body” Nolan en route to a four-round unanimous decision on the judges’ three scorecards (40-36, 40-36, and 39-37). Lampert, who improved to 3-5, 2 KOs, dedicated this (cruiserweight) bout to his mother, who is battling cancer. Nolan fell to 0-5. Lampert out-worked and out-landed Nolan and connected on the hard punches, which was evident as Nolan’s nose began to bleed early in the second-round, and by the start of the fourth, his nose was dripping blood all over the canvas and on both fighters’ trunks.

Light heavyweight, Carlos Arredondo knocked Michael Medeiros down twice in the second-round via overhand rights to Medeiros’ head for the knockout win. Referee Varela halted the action at two minutes and nine seconds after Medeiros was knocked down for the second time and did not attempt to get up. Medeiros remained on the canvas for a couple of minutes, after which, he slowly got up. Arredondo upped his record to 3-0, 3 KOs. Medeiros dropped to 0-2.

Gabriel “Menace” Morales scored a second-round technical knockout over Isaac Haynes. Morales landed several hard combinations on Haynes, who was defenseless, which promoted referee Casey to stop the lightweight fight at one minute and thirteen seconds. Morales kept his undefeated record intact (4-0, 3 KOs). His next fight is scheduled for July 30th. Haynes fell to 0-2.

Quinton Sumpter, the older brother of Steve, obtained a fourth-round technical knockout over Tracey “The Titan” Johnson. Referee Varela stopped the bout at two minutes and thirty seconds because Johnson was taking a beating and not throwing any punches. Sumpter improved to 5-0, 4 KOs. Johnson dropped to 4-11-6. Sumpter, an up-and-coming heavyweight, controlled the fight as he landed at will, especially with powerful combinations that staggered Johnson several times. Sumpter dropped Johnson with a looping right hook to his head towards the end of the first-round.

Luke Iannuccilli made quick work of Robert Bricks. He attacked him as soon as the junior middleweight fight started and landed a substantial number of unanswered punches on Bricks, who eventually took a knee. Bricks beat referee Casey’s ten-second count, however, referee Casey stopped the bout at fifty-six seconds in the first-round, since Bricks was in no condition to continue to fight. Iannuccilli upped his record to 2-0, 2 KOs with the technical knockout. Bricks fell to 0-11.

Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi scored a dominating four-round unanimous decision on the judges’ three scorecards (40-36, 40-36, and 39-37) over Rynell Griffin. Andreozzi improved to 3-2, 1 KO, and has won three in a row. His next scheduled fight is on August 6th. Griffin dropped to 8-53-2, 2 KOs.

Andreozzi out-worked and out-landed Griffin throughout their junior middleweight bout. He also connected on the harder punches and was close to dropping Griffin several times, however, Griffin demonstrated a great deal of heart and did not go down.