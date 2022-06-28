Denzel Whitely Defeats Maycon Oller Da Silva in Dominating Fashion

Undefeated welterweight prospect, Denzel “Double Impact” Whitely (photo: Emily Harney/Fightography) obtained a six-round unanimous decision over Maycon Oller Da Silva on the judges’ three scorecards (59-54, 59-54, and 59-54), in the main event. Whitley outworked and out-landed Da Silva throughout the fight. He displayed a great jab, especially to the body, and connected on powerful combinations to Da Silva’s body and head that staggered him several times. Whitley, who was fighting in his first main event, knocked Da Silva down from a left hook just as the third-round was about to end. He upped his record to 9-0, 6 KOs. Da Silva dropped to 1-5, 1 KO.

“I wanted to stop him to make a statement and I put him down once with a good left hook but I boxed well. I give myself a B. I could have boxed better by staying in the middle of the ring and using my angles and holding my ground instead of backing up, and throwing more combinations,” said Whitley. “I will fight again on November 19th in an eight-round bout. This was my last six-round fight.”

“Road 2 Stardom” was promoted by Granite Chin Promotions from the Sheraton Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts. This was the first day-night professional boxing doubleheader in Massachusetts’ history. The evening main event and the six undercard bouts were streamed live and exclusively on BXNGTV.com.

Bryan “Mex” Urday defeated “Nasty” Nate Balakin via a six-round unanimous decision on the judges’ three scorecards (59-55, 58-56, and 58-56) to claim the vacant Massachusetts welterweight championship, in the co-feature. Urday improved to 3-1. He has won two in a row. Balakin fell to 3-2, 1 KO. This was an action-packed, extremely entertaining bout, in which both fighters threw non-stop punches, but Urday got the better of the exchanges and connected on the harder punches, especially the overhand left and right, which he consistently landed throughout the fight.

Unbeaten up-and-coming welterweight, Josniel “TG” Castro made quick work of Bryan Goldsby, as he obtained a first-round knockout. Castro knocked Goldsby down twice from a straight left and then a left hook, which Goldsby was unable to beat referee Thomas Clark’s ten-second count, so the fight was stopped at one minute and eight seconds. Castro upped his record to 9-0, 7 KOs. His next scheduled fight is on July 15th. Goldsby dropped to 5-17.

Nicholas “Saint Nick” Molina defeated Jose “El Chino” Aubel via a second-round technical knockout, as referee Melissa Kelly stopped the welterweight fight at fifty-five seconds after Molina dropped Aubel from a straight right. It appeared to be an early stoppage since Aubel got up quickly from the knockdown and was not hurt nor was he taking a lot of punishment in the bout. Molina improved to 10-0, 4 KOs. Aubel fell to 8-11, 7 KOs.

The 2020 New England Golden Gloves champion, David Ribeiro made a successful professional debut (1-0, 1 KO), as he scored a second-round technical knockout over Rakim Johnson. Referee Clark stopped the welterweight bout at forty-seven seconds after Ribeiro dropped Johnson for the fourth time in the fight. Ribeiro scored three knockdowns in the first round from a right hook, straight left, and then a right hook. He knocked Johnson again in second from a right hook. Johnson dropped to 6-18-1, 5 KOs.

Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste won the rematch over Alfred “Keenan” Raymond with a six-round unanimous decision on the judges’ three scorecards (60-54, 58-56, and 58-56). Baptiste upped his record to 4-2, 2 KOs and ended his two-bout losing streak. Raymond fell to 1-3. Raymond won their first fight via a four-round split decision. This was a competitive, close junior middleweight bout, but Baptiste was more active and out-landed Raymond.

DeWayne Wisdom ended a twenty-five-bout losing streak by scoring an upset victory over Rob “The Golden Child” Nolette via second-round technical knockout. After Wisdom dropped Nolette from a left, right combination to his head, referee Clark stopped the junior middleweight bout at two minutes and five seconds since Nolette was taking a great of punishment before the knockdown. Wisdom improved to 8-61-2, 4 KOs. He won for the first time since 2017. Nolette dropped to 1-2, 1 KO.