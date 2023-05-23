Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury not fighting Demsey McKean

Promoter Eddie Hearn shot down the talk of Tyson Fury fighting Demsey McKean next in Australia by saying it’s “rubbish” and not happening.

Fury is in Australia right now, supporting his friend Joseph Parker in his fight against little-known Faiga Opelu (15-3-2, 11 KOs) this Wednesday, May 24th, at the Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne.

Hearn says that WBC heavyweight champion Fury won’t be fighting until December when he faces IBF/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia because the money he wants for his fights “isn’t achievable” against anyone else before then.

Fury isn’t going to take peanuts to fight the unbeaten Aussie McKean (22-0, 14 KOs). The Gypsy King likes to receive attention from the media.

Hearn says that McKean, 32, could be fighting Filip Hrgovic next. That’s a fight that he’s putting together fight now.

Fury’s fans were hoping that he would take a summer fight before facing Usyk in December, but it appears that’s not going to happen.

With Fury’s need for big money every time he fights, he could only fight in the summer if he fought the likes of Anthony Joshua because that’s the only guy besides Usyk that the fans would be willing to pay to see him against.

Deontay Wilder would be an option if he’d done more since his loss to Fury in 2021. Still, the 37-year-old former WBC champion hasn’t shown much ambition, fighting just once in the last two years, stopping his former sparring partner Robert Helenius in the first round last October.

“Yes, of course, it’s absolute rubbish,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV when asked about the reports of Tyson Fury defending against Aussie fringe contender Demsey McKean next in Australia this summer.

“Tyson Fury ain’t fighting in Australia. He goes over to the [Joseph Parker] press conference. He’s an entertainer, so he wants to get everyone excited, everyone talking, but he ain’t fighting in Australia next.

“I don’t see Tyson Fury taking any other fight this year other than Oleksandr Usyk in December because the money he wants isn’t achievable in any other fight. I wouldn’t expect to see him fighting down under anytime soon.

“Demsey McKean would snap the hand off for the fight. He’s dying out for a big fight. We are close to making Demsey McKean against Filip Hrgovic, but at the same time, he’s just desperate for a big fight and he would obviously jump at a Tyson Fury [fight],” said Hearn.