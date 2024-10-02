Terence Crawford Reacts to Teofimo Lopez’s Racist Remark

Terence Crawford gave his thoughts today about light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez’s remark. In a recent interview, Teofimo was asked who he wanted to fight between Gervonta Davis and Crawford, and he said, “Whichever Monkey wants to get the banana.

Crawford feels that Lopez is desperate for attention from fans. He thinks that if he or Tank Davis had made a racial comment, it would have been a backlash.

“Teo is like the little kid that’s screaming for attention. Had me or Tank called him a racial slur, they would’ve been trying to cancel us, calling us racist; it would’ve been all over the news,” said Terence Crawford to Bernie The Boxer, reacting to Teofimo Lopez’s “monkey’ comment.

It would have made big news if Tank and Crawford had made a racist remark like the one Lopez Jr uttered. Perhaps the real reason Lopez didn’t receive a lot of criticism from fans is his career has gone downhill in the last four years, and he’s not the same star that Crawford and Tank Davis are.

Whatever popularity Teofimo once had in 2020, he’s lost it from his defeat against George Kambosos Jr. and his recent poor performances against Steve Claggett, Jamaine Ortiz, Sandor Martin, and Pedro Campa. Teo looks washed at this stage of his career, and he seems desperate for a cash out. Hence, he’s saying whatever he can to try and anger Crawford into fighting him.

“The hatred that’s within always shows. That’s not something that’s just came out, that’s something that’s been inside that man that he was taught as a little kid,” said Crawford about Lopez Jr.

It’s pretty obvious that Teofimo is trying as hard as he can to weasel a fight out of Crawford, and he doesn’t know what else to do. Crawford has no interest becaue Teo’s star power has diminished, and there’s no money in a clash between them.

“[Teofimo is] disrespectful. He’s playing because he thinks everything’s a game. But he doesn’t understand I will beat the [stuffing] out of him,” said Crawford.