Terence Crawford: Jermell Charlo lost

Welterweight champion Terence Crawford says IBF/WBA/WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo deserved to lose his fight last Saturday night against WBO champion Brian Castano.

The fight was officially ruled a 12 round split draw by the judges, scoring 114-113 Castano, 117-111 Charlo, and 114-114.

The unbeaten Crawford, who many boxing fans are eager to see move up to 154, said he thought Jermell (34-1-1, 18 KOs) lost the fight to Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) in their undisputed match at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“Charlo lost, and I’m done talking about it,” said Terence Crawford on social media last Saturday night.

It’s unclear whether Crawford’s comment was a kneejerk reaction in response to Jermell’s remark earlier this week when asked about his thoughts on a fight against him.

Jermell told the media that Crawford needs to fight Danny Garcia, suggesting that he feels he needs to do more in his own weight class at 147 before moving up to 154 to challenge him for his titles.

Would Crawford have beaten Jermell?

Had Crawford been in there with Charlo last Saturday, there’s an excellent chance he would have beaten him. Crawford would have taken advantage of Jermell’s low work rate and how he was retreating to the ropes.

If Crawford can’t get any big fights at 147 in 2022, he should explore the idea of moving up to 154 to challenge Jermell for his titles if he’s still the champion by that time.

Of course, with Crawford being with Top Rank and Jermell signed with PBC, the Nebraska native would likely be frozen out if he moved up to 154. Yeah, Crawford could move up to 154, but he might get old waiting for Jermell to give him a title shot.

Crawford may have been on the level with his reaction to Charlo’s fight with Castano. Pretty much the entire boxing world saw Castano as the true winner in that fight, so Crawford’s comment about him seeing the Argentinian as the winner isn’t shocking.

IBF/WBA/WBC junior middleweight champion Charlo did an excellent job rallying in the last three rounds to salvage a draw on the judges’ scorecards by hurting Castano.

However, the judge that scored the fight in Charlo’s favor, Nelson Vazquez, did him no favors by giving him a wide 117-111.

The score was so lopsided in Charlo’s favor that it made him look like he was given preferential treatment. Scoring it 9 rounds to 3 in Jermell’s favor was strange, given the fight inside the ring.

That score gave the boxing fans the impression that Castano, the visiting fighter, never had a chance to win. The best that he could hope for as the B-side in the fight was him getting a draw.

Castano on being hurt in 10th

“Definitely in the tenth, I was hurt the most. It’s no secret that he can punch, but I also showed myself that I could take the punches,” said Brian Castano at the post-fight press conference in talking about being hurt by Jermell.

“Some of those punches he connected with were very powerful and could have knocked out any other boxer.

“So I think I rose to the occasion and took them well. But in the tenth, I was hurt, and it took me a while to recover. Other than that, I took it well,” said Castano.

Jermell did have Castano in dire shape in the tenth round after catching him with a counter left hook. As badly hurt as Castano was, Jermell should have been able to knock him out, but he was missing with his shots and not throwing enough to put him away.

In a rematch, perhaps Jermell will be able to use what he learned in the last three rounds of the fight to score a stoppage. Anything is possible.

You have to believe Castano will also improve for the rematch, and he said at the post-fight press conference that he would attack Charlo more in a second fight.