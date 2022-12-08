Teofimo & Warrington Can’t Afford To Look Past Saturdays Opponents

In the world of boxing, the next big fight is just around the corner. The problem is, at times, promoters, managers, and, most importantly, fighters metaphorically make the mistake of looking at their phones as they turn that corner only to run into another person or street sign.

(Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

We’re all guilty of taking our eyes off the ball and losing focus thinking about someone or something else rather than being hell-bent on the now. This could be the case this weekend when Teofimo Lopez and Josh Warrington step into the ring against quality opposition with one eye on the future and what awaits if they’re victorious.

Sandor Martin defeated Mikey Garcia over 12 rounds, coming as a complete shocker to most. Now, as a late replacement Sandor has another opportunity to shock and awe, this time in the main event on ESPN. An even more dangerous foe for Josh Warrington will be across the ring, going by the name of Luis Alberto Lopez, streaming live on DAZN. Since the DAZN event takes place in Leeds at the First Direct Arena, let us start there.

In Luis Alberto Lopez’s first 19 bouts, he took two losses, both by decision. One came via split decision to fellow prospect Abraham Montoya, and the other loss was to a capable boxer in Ruben Villa back in 2019. 9 victories later, Lopez is looking ready to upset the apple cart of future matchups at featherweight for Josh Warrington. A close win over Andy Vences and major upset of then-rising prospect Gabriel Flores and the other seven wins by stoppage have him primed for Saturday.

Luis can really bring pressure, something that seems to give Josh real trouble, as was the case in his wars with Mauricio Lara and Kiko Martinez. Many in the media, including this boxing podcaster, thought he was a bit lucky to get the nod versus Kid Galahad. On top of that, the betting odds have recently come down as far as a plus number for Lopez, sitting anywhere from a -102 all the way up to +124, so it would be smart to jump on it now if you believe. The over/under for rounds is set at 10.5, which this guy thinks is doable for the under.

Both boxers struggle with consistency from fight-to-fight performances, so it’s difficult to predict who will shine brighter or fizzle out this go-round. With opponents on the horizon, like a trilogy with Mauricio Lara or what would be a big fight overseas facing Leigh Wood, Warrington is under the gun to deliver, and something tells me he won’t. That’s not to say he will be blown away. In fact, just the opposite, expect a two-way battle until the end, whenever that may be.

My Official Prediction is Luis Alberto Lopez by 10th round KO/TKO.

As we know, Jose Pedraza was Teofimo Lopez’s original opponent in a scheduled headliner taking place after the Heisman Trophy ceremony on ESPN. Pedraza had a non-Covid illness that was bad enough for him to drop out of the fight. It’s hard to get a good read on Sandor Martin based on a few things. To be fair, beyond a 12-round point’s loss to Anthony Yigit, Sandor hadn’t faced anyone of note heading into what was supposed to be a tune-up for Mikey Garcia. Most of us just assumed Mikey would be able to shake off the clear ring rust he was showing in the first few rounds, but it never happened.

Although Teofimo Lopez is a dynamic offensive fighter with the potential to stop a fight with one punch, we saw Teo fight in a very ignorant fashion a little over a year ago in a highly-competitive defeat to George Kambosos. Teofimo showed little respect, which was so obvious pretty much from the first bell.

Usually a patient fighter in the early goings, Teofimo came out guns blazing as though all the trash talk and multiple delays really got to his head. Of course, the combination of out-of-the-ring issues in his family life and the serious health issues he brought with him to the squared circle likely added up to Lopez wanting a short night.

Although I’m of the opinion, Teofimo Lopez should split from his father as far as being in his corner; I don’t anticipate him overlooking Martin. The fact that he already did that with Kambosos and Sandor has an upset scalp in Mikey Garcia tells me we get a much more focused Teo on fight night. Teofimo will use his jab and punches to the body at range with to set up one of his nasty power shots that will render Sandor tentative. Fights with Josh Taylor, Jose Ramirez, and Regis Prograis are all on the table in 2023 and beyond. It will take a couple of rounds to get his timing but when he does, look for Teofimo to show he’s a level above Sandor.

My Official Prediction is Teofimo Lopez by Unanimous Decision.

Side Note: Technically, we could put Terence Crawford in the same boat as Lopez or Warrington, but the difference is we haven’t seen Bud a show under the bright lights against lesser fighters, so look for him to take care of David Avanesayn on BLK prime PPV.

Written by Chris Carlson, Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio