Teofimo Lopez Vs. Isaac Cruz Later This Year?

“The Takeover” against “Pitbull.” This potential match up, between Teofimo Lopez and Isaac Cruz, who each hold a world title at 140 pounds, is one Lopez is very much interested in. After his expected dominant win over a game Steve Claggett on Saturday night, Lopez called for a unification fight with Cruz.

First, Cruz must come through okay on August 3, when he will defend his belt against Jose Valenzuela on the massive card set for Los Angeles. But after that, maybe we will get Lopez-Cruz. And as far as styles making fights go, this one could prove pretty special. Lopez, who also wants a massive fight with Terence Crawford, spoke about the way Cruz “doesn’t box” in the ring, with him instead “slugging.”

Lopez said he took on Claggett as a means of getting himself ready for the tougher than tough Cruz.

“I’m ready for it [a fight with Cruz]. I’m 26, still learning this game. Nobody is going to fight like Steve Claggett. There’s only one fighter that is going to fight like him a little bit, and he’s smaller, and that’s Pitbull Cruz,” Lopez said. “Other than that, no other fighters fights that way at all. They all box. [Terence] Crawford boxes. He doesn’t really slug in there. I do these types of fights for a reason.”

Again, Cruz has business to attend to on August 3, but if he comes through, a fight with Lopez could be a fight that brings out the best in both men. Lopez can, in one fight, look sensational, while in another he can appear to struggle in there. Cruz is all-action every time out, and he is arguably the only man who ever pushed Tank Davis hard. A return of that fight would also be welcome, if Tank would be willing to fight at 140 pounds again.

But Lopez, 21-1(13) has called Cruz out, and Cruz, 26-2-1(18) will almost certainly take him up on his offer. Sign me up for Lopez Vs. Cruz! Either late this year or some time early on next year. But who wins if/when Cruz and Lopez get it on? Hopefully we find out.