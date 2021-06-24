Teofimo Lopez v George Kambosos Jr Postponed For A THIRD Time

More bad news for Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos, and for all of us fans who have been waiting to see lightweight champ Lopez’ next ring appearance. RingTV.com has reported how the Lopez-Kambosos Jr fight has been postponed yet again – for a third time. The fight, that will see Lopez defend against his IBF mandatory challenger Kamobsos Jr, was originally set for June 5, then it was postponed to August 14 due to Lopez, 16-0(12) testing positive for COVID-19.

And now it looks as though the fight will finally happen on September 11, on the Triller card that will feature Oscar De La Hoya’s ring comeback against MMA star Vitor Belfort – Lance Pugmire was the first to report the news. Kambosos Jr, also unbeaten, at 19-0(10) was livid when Lopez tested positive for the coronavirus, calling the IBF/WBA/WBO 135 pound champ “irresponsible.” Now, in light of the fight being delayed even further, Kambosos Jr is likely to be up in arms.

How these delays to the fight will affect both fighters will certainly prove interesting. Lopez shocked Vasiliy Lomachenko to win the lightweight titles back in October of last year, therefore he will have been out of action for almost a full year before boxing again. Kambosos Jr also last fought in October, when he defeated Lee Selby to become the IBF mandatory challenger. Will both men now be suffering from major ring-rust when the fight comes around?

Almost a full year wasted is of course not a good thing for any young fighter. A fighter’s prime can be painfully short and it’s possible Lopez and Kambosos would have got a second fight in here in 2021 had their fight gone off as originally scheduled. Also, we want to know just how good Lopez, and Kambosos Jr, really are. Was the close win Lopez scored over Loma something of a fluke?

Both fighters will now have to get their heads around the new date, take a short break and then start training all over again for September 11. Maybe they should dub this fight “Finally!”