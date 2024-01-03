Teofimo Lopez Sr. says Devin Haney is “Fake”, Teo is #1 at 140

Teofimo Lopez Sr. says Devin Haney is a “fake” and a Nobody” in the 140-lb division. Lopez Sr. says his son, WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Jr. (19-1, 13 KOs), is the #1 fighter in the division and that he should be the undisputed champ after his win over previously unbeaten Josh Taylor last June.

Unfortunately for Lopez Sr., Teofimo has largely been forgotten by fans because of these reasons:

Inactivity

Zero social media presence

Poor opposition

The fighters that are getting mentioned all the time at 140 are Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, and that’s because they work hard, giving interviews and posting on social media, things that Teofimo has failed to do.

In this sport, if you’re not actively promoting yourself on social media, you’re invisible to fans, which has been one of Teofimo’s problems besides his inactivity and weak opposition.

The problem with Teofimo is he disappears in between fights, so fans forget about him. He’s been mostly resting on his laurels since his win over Vasily Lomachenko in 2020, and the popularity that he had from that fight has dropped off to next to nothing.

Beating a washed-up Josh Taylor didn’t help Teofimo at all because Americans don’t know that guy. The ones that do saw him lose to Jack Catterall in his previous fight and get a gift decision in Scotland.

Lopez Sr.’s Son as the Apex Predator

“The man at 140 is Teofimo Lopez,” said Lopez Sr. to J Calderon Boxing Talk.

“We beat the lineal champion, we got the lineal belt. We beat Josh Taylor. My son is number one at 140, and all these lies that all these guys are talking about all these fighters are the best at 140. Those are all lies.

“My son should be undisputed because Josh Taylor never lost the belts to nobody. Shut up that you’re the best in the division. My son is #1 at 140,” said Lopez Sr. about Teofimo being the best at light welterweight.

“That guy fought the easiest challenge in the 140-lb weight division,” said Lopez Sr. about Devin Haney defeating Regis Prograis to capture his WBC light welterweight title last December.

“The only reason he [Haney] took that fight is because Prograis didn’t look good in his last fight [against Danielito Zorrilla last June]. He even to dropped by a guy that nobody even knew,” said Lopez Sr. “My son would have dropped Prograis in three rounds, easy.

“So, they’re [Team Haney] glorifying picking up that belt [WBC 140-lb] like it’s something big, but the only person you got to beat to be the man is Teofimo Lopez. Come and get him. We’re ready. The biggest fight in the division right now is Teofimo Lopez, no matter who he fights.

“I don’t even care about that guy. He ain’t nobody,” said Lopez Sr. when asked if a fight between Teofimo and Haney will happen in 2024. “I’m not sweating about that guy. He’s a fake. He lies about everything all the time, and I don’t like fake people.

“You got to say the truth in this sport, and I’m telling you right now, Devin Haney is a fake,” said Lopez Sr.