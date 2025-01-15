Teddy Atlas Says He “Ain’t Going Against Crawford” In Canelo Fight

In his The Fight podcast, Teddy Atlas spoke about the possibly soon-to-be upon-us mega-fight that is Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford, a fight reports say is as good as a done deal for September (though nothing is actually official yet). Atlas said that while he will cover the fight in more depth as it gets closer to happening, he already has a pretty firm idea of who he thinks wins the fight.

Canelo, so many people say, is just too big for Crawford, and will be so much heavier than him when the two get in the ring, this after rehydrating. And these people go as far as to say the fight is a silly mismatch, even a cash grab of a retirement payday for Crawford. But others see this fight as a fascinating match-up between two modern-day greats, one of whom, this being Crawford, is great enough to pull off the win despite giving away so much weight.

Atlas says Crawford is “special” enough to get the win over Canelo.

“I think you know where I’m leaning. I’ll make it even clearer where I’m leaning so there isn’t a lot of suspense,” Atlas said. “I ain’t going against Crawford. I do think he’s that special guy. I think Canelo’s special too, but Crawford even more so. He hasn’t learned how to lose yet. I think he does have those special ingredients that go beyond the physical. So that’s it, okay? You don’t like it? Too bad.”

Atlas is always more than worth listening to whenever he makes a fight prediction or whenever he breaks a fight down. And this fight, one that would, we think, see Crawford go up to 168 pounds to challenge Canelo, needs all the breaking down it can get, by as many experts as it can get. This fight really could be something truly special.

Can Crawford, 41-0(31) use his superb boxing skills to outpoint Canelo, this as he boxes and moves, as he switch-hits, as he gets in and gets out, as he frustrates Canelo; as he, dare we say it, gives Canelo Floyd Mayweather flashbacks!?

Or will superb body puncher Canelo, 62-2-2(39) get to Crawford, rough him up, bully him, drain him, and then stop him late on?

Atlas says Crawford has what it takes to take this fight beyond the mere physical. I don’t know about you, but I want to see if Atlas is right. I want to see this fight.