Tank Davis Looking To Make Ring Return In The UK This Summer

Tank” in the UK in 2024? According to a news story over at RingTV.com, Gervonta Davis is planning to fight in the UK this summer, this in his next fight. Davis, unbeaten at 29-0(27) and in his prime at age 29, last boxed in April of last year, when he stopped Ryan Garcia in the seventh round of a heavily hyped but ultimately one-sided fight; the fight pulling in a reported 1.2 million pay-per-view buys.

Now, according to the story from Ring (confirmed by “multiple sources) Tank will face TBA in the UK, exact venue to be determined, some time in the summer. This is of course great news for British boxing in general, and for British boxing fans. Davis has boxed in the UK before, back in May of 2017, when he stopped Liam Walsh to retain his IBF 130 pound title, the fight taking place in London.

It will be interesting to see just where Tank fights this time, with London being a strong possibility once again. But the guy in the other corner will be of utmost interest to fight fans. With PBC’s new multi-year deal with Amazon Prime Video proving exciting, Tank’s next fight is sure to be a headliner on the new platform.

Davis, who is arguably the best lightweight in the world right now, may move up in weight soon enough (he has as we know fought up at 140 pounds one time, with him beating Mario Barrios in June of 2021, the stoppage win earning Tank the WBA regular belt at the weight). According to the Ring article, Davis has been back training hard, working as he is towards his ring return and his second fight in the UK.

Might Tank face a British fighter in the summer, and if so, who?

One possible opponent Tank may face over the coming months is Frank Martin, while the big fights the fans really want to see happen are Tank against Devin Haney and Tank against Shakur Stevenson. Time will tell if these fights do happen this year.

…