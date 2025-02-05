Subriel Matias – Gabriel Valenzuela IBF 140 Pound Eliminator Set For March 1

Before Liam Paro made him look more than human, Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias was being looked at by plenty of us as a real killer, a KO machine, and a damn fine exciting fighter to boot. Now, one fight into his post-Paro hangover of a comeback, the 32-year-old has a big fight waiting for him. As per a news story from Ring, Matias, 21-2(21) will face Gabriel Valenzuela on March 1st. This fight – a welcome addition to the long-going Mexico Vs. Puerto Rico rivalry – will go down in Matias’s hometown of Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

And we fans could get an explosive one here.

Matias has, of course, never been stopped, and he wants blood and a KO win every time out. 30 year old Valenzuela is 30-3-1(17) and he has been stopped one time. Valenzuela has won his last five and he could, if he really wants it – and most Mexican warriors really do want it when they fight a Puerto Rican – give Matias a real fight. Maybe a fire-fight.

The 140-pound division is quite interesting right now, with good fighters, or if you prefer, some exceptionally good fighters, plying their trade at the weight. Teofimo Lopez is probably the main guy at 140, while Richardson Hitchins, Jack Catterall, Alberto Puello, and one or two other fighters would disagree.

It will, then, be interesting to see who the winner of the Matias-Valenzuela winner fights. Hitchins is the current IBF boss, but he may walk into a big fight next.

But as for the March 1 fight and how it goes, it could be real action for a few rounds, but with the determination to get back to where he recently was, Matias has to be the pick to win.

Again, this fight will absolutely be worth tuning in for.

“On March 1st, Fajardo will witness a great battle,” Matias has said.

He ain’t likely to be proven wrong.