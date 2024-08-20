Floyd Mayweather vs. Gotti III on August 24th, live on DAZN PPV

The ringwalks for Mayweather vs. Gotti III are scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK with the event set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. UK.

It’s possible, if not probable, that when most fans hear the name Victor Ortiz, they think of the quite bizarre fight Ortiz had with superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather. It was back in September of 2011 when Ortiz took it upon himself to headbutt Mayweather in the fourth round of their title fight in Las Vegas. Later that same round, Mayweather paid Ortiz back by “sucker-punching” the daylights out of him.

Ortiz may think it unfair that that fight defines him, but this may be true. Now, so many years after that YouTube hit of a fight, or at least its shocking ending, proved a hit, with it getting millions of repeat viewings via YT, Ortiz is back.

The former WBC welterweight champ will fight on Mayweather’s undercard. As fans know, Mayweather will face John Gotti III in a return exhibition, the event to go down in Mexico, and 37-year-old Ortiz will go in with Rodrigo Damian Coria in chief support.

Ortiz is 33-7-3(25), and this will be his first fight in over two years. Coria is currently 13-5(2), and the former WBO Latin champ has never been stopped. This one could prove interesting. We don’t know how much Ortiz has left and how serious he is about his latest comeback, but Ortiz is still a pretty big name, and fans will tune in to watch him fight.

Regarding the main event and the ticket prices, a previous article that appeared on ESB, written by yours, truly erroneously made the claim that an ‘Imperial Ringside’ seat at Mayweather Vs. Gotti part two would set a person back the jaw-dropping sum of $128,076. Numerous other boxing sites also ran with the theme of hefty prices.

However, the prices listed were/are Mexican peso ticket prices; therefore, while still on the expensive side, tickets for the August 24th fight card are not nearly as ludicrously expensive as was initially and erroneously thought to be the case ($100 equals $1,785.65 in Mexican pesos).

And with further undercard bouts set to be announced, it’s likely the August card will pull in quite a number of fans. Mayweather, as we know, has never previously boxed in Mexico. Yes, the Gotti affair is, like the first fight, an exhibition bout. Still, Gotti III sure was pretty mad at the end of his first meeting with Floyd, and the grandson of the infamous mob boss may be in no mood to play by the exhibition rules when he gets a second go at Mayweather.

Mayweather vs. Gotti III fight date

Date : Saturday, August 24

: Saturday, August 24 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. UK (Sunday)

: 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. UK (Sunday) Main event ringwalks (approx): 11: p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK (Sunday)

Floyd Mayweather John Gotti III fight card