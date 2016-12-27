So, who was 2016’s Fighter of The Year?

It’s that time again, and the various publications and boxing websites are listing their respective picks for Fighter of The Year. Far from an easy choice to make this year, there are a few great fighters who enjoyed a stellar 12 months and are arguably deserving of the honour.

Let’s break it down:





Carl Frampton had a superb year, with two huge fights, two wins and two world titles won.

The exciting Irish warrior beat Scott Quigg in a heavily hyped yet somewhat dull encounter back in February, to add the WBA super-bantamweight title to the IBF strap he already held, then, in July, in a far greater action fight – even a possible FOTY candidate – Frampton decisioned Mexico’s unbeaten Leo Santa Cruz to take the WBA featherweight crown.

2017 could be an even bigger year for “The Jackal.”

Vasyl Lomachenko also boxed just twice this year but he too made his fights and his performances count.

Smashing Roman “Rocky” Martinez to KO defeat in June – in a real KO Of The Year contender – Lomachenko followed that win with a master-class against another dangerous fighter in Nicholas Walters. Simply put, Lomachenko never lost a single round this year.

2017 could see “Hi-Tech” in big fights against the likes of Orlando Salido (in a rematch of the sole loss on the gifted southpaw’s pro ledger) and/or against the best 135-pounders out there.

Terence Crawford, yet another emerging superstar, scored three very impressive wins this year.

The unbeaten super-lightweight hammered Hank Lundy to stoppage defeat in February, then he added the WBC belt to his WBO with a somewhat surprisingly dominant decision win over the awkward and tricky Victor Postol in July, before the Omaha native capped off his 12 months with a brutal stoppage of a game but outclassed John Molina Jnr.

Crawford could face superstar Manny Pacquiao in 2017, or maybe even Lomachenko at a catch-weight in a fight nobody would mind seeing.

Honourable mentions:

Tony Bellew had a fine year in overcoming the odds to blast the dangerous and avoided Ilunga Makabu to take the WBC cruiserweight title in May, and “Bomber” enjoyed himself in smashing BJ Flores to stoppage defeat in a defence in October.

If Bellew can overcome David Haye in March, 2017 will be an even greater year for him.

Joe Smith Junior fought thrice and he went home early on each occasion. The big, and wholly unexpected, quick stoppage of Andrzej Fonfara in June got “The Irish Bomber” noticed in a major way, while the TKO Smith scored over living legend Bernard Hopkins just a few days ago – who can forget the way Hopkins was blasted through the ropes, landing on his back in media-central! – changed his life.

Surely Smith will get what he clearly deserves in 2017: a world title shot.