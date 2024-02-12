Shakur Stevenson Announces Return: “I’ll fight and everybody”

Shakur Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) has ended his retirement and is ready to return to the front lines in June to defend his WBC lightweight title. Stevenson posted on X today, saying he’ll “fight everybody” in “June.”

It should be interesting to see who Bob Arum of Top Rank can find willing to face Shakur and receive similar treatment as his last opponent, Edwin De Los Santos.

Shakur might have to settle for a scrub unless Arum wants to match him against one of the murderer’s row fighters in a tough-love approach.

Redemption Needed After Lackluster Performance

That was like a cat chasing a mouse for twelve boring rounds last November, with fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas booing their heads off. Shakur has got to do better than that.

If Shakur runs all night, it’ll put Arum in a bad spot, and he praises himself afterward, hoping to stay in his good graces so he can re-sign him for another hitch with Top Rank.

Few people on social media are surprised at the 26-year-old Stevenson reversing his retirement decision, considering few thought he had serious intentions of staying gone.

The Newark, New Jersey fighter retired after being frustrated at failing to get the big names to face him after capturing the WBC 135-lb title.

Stevenson seemed to think that winning the WBC title would attract the attention of the top fighters in the division. Still, unfortunately, he continued to be ignored, and his performance against Edward De Los Santos last November didn’t help. How could he be so wrong?

The Search for a Worthy Opponent

“I’ll fight and everybody; this is what I do. See y’all in June💪🏾 #ChasingGreatness,” said Shakur Stevenson on X, making it know that he’s ending his retirement and will be fighting this summer. “I know, right? I couldn’t keep myself away from it. I Love this s*** too much, lol. I know right I’m wit u but that’s out of my control tho.. I can only handle what’s in my control, so see you in June!”

Arum needs to throw Shakur in the deep end of the pool for him to redeem himself and prove that he’s worth re-signing by matching him against one of these killers:

Edwin De Los Santos: In a small ring, NOT in Las Vegas

Abdullah Mason

Raymond Muratalla

Subriel Matias

Frank Martin

Jamaine Ortiz