Sergey Derevyanchenko battles Dashon Johnson on Wilder-Ortiz card

The heavyweight world title showdown between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz will feature a stacked undercard of exciting attractions that includes top contenders, a former heavyweight champion, exciting prospects and more all entering the ring on Saturday, March 3 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

Action inside the arena includes top middleweight contender Sergey Derevyanchenko facing Dashon Johnson in an eight-round fight, 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell in a six-round super lightweight showdown, and a 10-round matchup between super welterweight prospects Patrick Day and Kyrone Davis.





A 2008 Ukrainian Olympian now fighting out of Brooklyn, Derevyanchenko (11-0, 9 KOs) earned his top contender status in the IBF by stopping Tureano Johnson in the 12th round of their August 2017 showdown and will face California’s Johnson (22-22-3, 7 KOs) as he awaits his title shot.

One of featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.’s younger brothers, the 21-year-old Russell (3-0, 3 KOs) represented the U.S. at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio and made it to the quarterfinal round. He turned pro in May of last year and has scored three first round stoppages as a pro.

The 25-year-old Day (14-2-1, 6 KOs) fights out of Freeport, New York and most recently won an exciting contest over then unbeaten Eric Walker last July to seize the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title. He takes on another prospect looking to leap to contender status in the 23-year-old Davis (13-1, 5 KOs) from Delaware who enters this bout on a three-fight winning streak.

The card continues with former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (25-1-1, 23 KOs) in an eight-round fight, former world title challenger Willie Monroe Jr. (21-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight affair and a pair of local welterweight prospects fighting at Barclays Center for the fourth time as Richardson Hitchins (3-0, 1 KO) and Kenny Robles (2-1, 1 KO) compete in separate six-round attractions. Rounding out the action is unbeaten prospect Shynggyskhan Tazhibay (5-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions, start at $50 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or call 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.





The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by the highly anticipated Wilder vs. Ortiz matchup and will see undefeated former 154-pound champion Jermall Charlo take on Hugo Centeno, Jr. for the interim WBC middleweight title in the co-feature. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with

top super middleweight contender Andre Dirrell battling hard-hitting Jose Uzcategui in a rematch for the IBF Interim 168-pound world title.