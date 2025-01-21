Sebastian Fundora – Chordale Booker in the Works for Vegas in March

Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) is finalizing a fight for his next defense of his WBC/WBO 154-lb titles against Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) for March to be shown on Prime Video in Las Vegas.

The nine-year pro Booker, 33, has worked his way to the #5 spot in the World Boxing Organization rankings after being obliterated in one round by Austin Williams in 2022. He should make for an interesting fight for the 6”5″ Fundora if he doesn’t fold in one round like he did against Ammo.

Fundora, 27, has recently struck out his choices of opponents being rejected by the WBO for not being ranked. However, it looks like he’s got a winner this time with #5 WBO Booker. There shouldn’t be an argument from the WBO that he’s not ranked or coming off a loss, like in the case of Errol Spence, who was rejected as a choice for Fundora.

Sebastian, 27, hasn’t fought since dethroning WBO 154-lb champion Tim Tszyu last year on March 30th. ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora has been in a prolonged holding pattern for the last 10 months, healing up from injuries and negotiating with Spence

After all that wait, it had to have been disappointing to Fundora to see Spence turned down by the WBO for a title defense. Joey Spencer was also rejected by the WBO as well for the same reason. He wasn’t ranked in their top 15.

It appears that Fundora’s promoters aren’t keen on matching him against anyone risky that could beat him in his first defense. There were plenty of better-known fighters than Booker that could have been chosen for Fundora but weren’t.