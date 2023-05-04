Ryder questions whether Canelo is willing “to go to the depths” to win

John Ryder has doubts about whether Canelo Alvarez will be willing to go to the depths to try and win their fight this Saturday night in Guadalajara, Mexico. In Canelo’s last two fights, he showed very little effort after the sixth round and was worked over by Gennadiy Golovkin and Dmitry Bivol in the last half of those contests.

(Photo credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will have his super middleweight undisputed championship on the line against the upset-minded Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) this Saturday, May 6th on DAZN PPV at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Ryder can change his life if he wins this fight, so he’s going to putting it on Canelo the entire contest, fighting tooth & nail to pull out the victory.

“I’m sure on fight night it’ll be really hostile,” said Ryder to Matchroom Boxing about the fans in Guadalajara for his fight with Canelo.

“I know it’s going to be a tough, tough fight. I’m going to have to go to depths I’ve never been before, but I’m willing to do it. I don’t know if he is now. I hope to bring these titles back to the UK for more big nights

“2022 was a dream year with Danny Jacobs. I finished the year strong, and the Zach Parker fight. In early 2023, getting this fight made and getting out here to announce it. That brings us to now.

“Last year was a career-best for me. Going against Jacobs and defeating Zach Parker. He had a nightmare for himself, losing to Dmitry Bivol and the third and final fight with Golovkin and surgery on his wrist.

“So it’s all there to be seen what he’s got left now. It’s been good to see Matchroom pretty much take over. Since I stepped up to super middleweight, I’ve always thought about this fight. He’s a massive name in the sport. I’ve been fans of these people long before I saw them as rivals.

“It’s going to be a huge night for Guadalajara and a huge night for Canelo. Coming off the operation, coming off 2022. John Ryder is going to bring this fight,” said Eddie Hearn to Little Giant Boxing, discussing Canelo’s fight this Saturday night against John Ryder.

“It’s going to be a very tough fight. He’s [Ryder] ready. He’s in the best shape of his life. He’s going to bring the fight to Canelo, and he’s going to sit on his chest and fight him all night.

“It’s going to be a tough fight, a great night and a great atmosphere, and a great event for DAZN,” said Hearn.