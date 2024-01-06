Ryan Garcia’s Switch Goes South: De La Hoya places Davies into 140-lb Title Mix

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya has thrown cold water on Ryan Garcia’s instructions for him to set a fight between him and WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero instead of his previous plans to fight Devin Haney for his WBC 140-lb belt.

De La Hoya did not mention Ryan’s Tweet today, instructing him to begin putting together a fight with Rolly.

Ryan’s move to give up on the idea of fighting Haney for his WBC title in a difficult fight in favor of the more winnable one against Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs) won’t work with De La Hoya, who said Golden Boy fighter Ohara Davies will be the next opponent for WBA champ Rolly if he wins his fight tonight against Ismael Barroso on DAZN.

If Ohara loses the fight to Barroso tonight, we’ll see what De La Hoya’s stance is as far as Ryan wanting Rolly next. With Ohara beaten, that should remove the obstacle in front of Ryan facing Rolly unless there’s another reason that De La Hoya isn’t mentioning.

If De La Hoya isn’t going to grant Ryan’s wish to set up the Rolly fight, that leaves open the question of who Kingry will face next. If Ryan doesn’t give in to De La Hoya, there won’t be a Haney fight, and that’s a lose-lose for Golden Boy and DAZN.

Some fans believe that De La Hoya doesn’t want to help Ryan with the Rolly fight because he’s with PBC and that it would be a cross-network fight.

De La Hoya says the winner of tonight’s fight between Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso will be the one that challenges Rolly next for his WBA 140-lb title. “While lots of eyes will be on Vergil Ortiz tonight, and they should be, don’t miss the co-main with Golden Boy’s newest soon-to-be star, Ohara Davies. He wins tonight; he gets Rollies Romero for the WBA light welterweight world title! Vamos, Ohara Davies.”

We’re assuming that De La Hoya is joking by referring to Ohara Davies as a star because he’s not kind of a talent. Although he has a high ranking with the WBA, he’s more of a fringe-level fighter talent-wise, and he hasn’t beaten anyone who would suggest that he’s capable of winning a world title, even against Rolly.

There’s a good chance Ohara will lose tonight against the 40-year-old Barroso, so that should end this talk from De La Hoya about him challenging Rolly.