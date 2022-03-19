Ryan Garcia felt “BETRAYED” by Canelo criticizing him to the media

Ryan Garcia says he felt “betrayed” by Canelo Alvarez after learning that he’d given an interview and criticized his training habits during his time sharing the same gym.

Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) was “shocked” by Canelo choosing to stab him in the back, and he says he feels that he never really showed love. Ryan says he would have never done what Canelo did by talking to the media about things that he noticed about him.

In trying to make sense of the WHY Canelo criticized him, the 23-year-old Ryan hinted that jealousy could have been the root cause for why the Mexican star ripped into him in an interview.

It does seem odd that Canelo chose to blast Ryan Garcia to the media rather than pulling him aside and telling him that he needs to put more effort into his training.

“I was like shocked,” Ryan Garcia said to SI.Com about Canelo Alvarez criticizing him to the media.

“I didn’t quite understand why he would say something like that, especially to the media, because he could have definitely taken me somewhere else and told me personally.

“I felt betrayed like, ‘Really?’ like, O.K. And to be honest, I don’t think he really … he didn’t really want to show me the love I did. I don’t think so. Just based on other things,” said Ryan, hinting that Canelo may have been jealous of him.

What were the “other things” that Ryan had noticed about Canelo that he’s hinting at here? Was it jealousy on Canelo’s part that caused him to critique Ryan’s training in an interview?

With Ryan getting massive attention from young teenage fans, many of them female, without having accomplished the things that Canelo has had inside the ring, was that enough to cause the Mexican star to get upset enough to blast him in an interview?

Ryan says he left the Eddy Reynoso gym because he wasn’t getting enough time that he needed to train, but was there another reason on top of that?

“I kind of took it as disloyal because I would never do that to him. I would never speak on him in the gym on what I think he should be doing, or whatnot,” said Ryan about Canelo Alvarez.

“We’re a team; we shouldn’t even speak any ill towards each other. I know I’ve never done that, and I never will.

Did Canelo’s comments to the media poison the atmosphere at the Reynoso gym for Ryan? After something like that, one could understand how it would be difficult for Ryan to continue to workout in that environment.

If Ryan felt that Canelo was jealous of him, that would have made things incredibly difficult for him to stay there. Even if that wasn’t the case, Ryan might have felt uneasy around Canelo after his comments to the media.

Next month, Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) will be headlining against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) on April 9th on DAZN at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

This will be the 23-year-old former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan’s first fight since his seventh-round knockout win over Luke Campbell in January 2021.