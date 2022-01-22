Russell Jr. vs. Magsayo – results & LIVE action from Atlantic City

An injured WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-1-1, 18 KOs) will bravely be returning to action tonight to defend against his upset-minded mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) at the Borgata Hotel Casino, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The fight event will be televised on SHOWTIME beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Boxing 247 will be giving live update results of the action on the Russell Jr – Magsayo card below.

The two years of inactivity along with the injury that Russell Jr. is bringing into tonight’s makes it suspenseful. Gary Jr. last fought in 2020, and he didn’t look all that great in defeating Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

Russell, 33, won’t reveal what injury he has, but he is saying that the fans may guess what it is by how he performs against the 26-year-old Magsayo.

Russell Jr. vs. Magsayo undercard

Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan

Tugstogt Nyambayer 128 vs. Sukaria Lucas

Abimael Ortiz vs. Ryan Allen

Leshawn Rodriguez vs. Sixto Suazo

Max Garland vs. Marik Black

Rasheen Brown vs. Katsuma Akitsugi

Evan Holyfield vs. Chris Rollins

Russell wants Tank and Lomachenko

“Gary, that was 2014, and you’re fighting all these tough guys, but they’re not name brand,” said Kellerman on Max on Boxing. “So, it’s maximum risk but not always maximum reward.

“Lomachenko was the biggest name on your record. Do you want another big fight, do you want a rematch with Lomachenko or a fight with [Emanuel] Navarrete? Who do you want for your next big fight, assuming you get by [Magsayo]?” said Kellerman.

“I would love a Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fight and I would love a rematch with Vasily Lomachenko,” said Russell Jr. “Those are the two fights that I want.

“Lomachenko got a gift, to be completely honest. You can’t take away what Lomachenko did in the amateurs, but he lost to [Orlando] Salido in the pros, and he tried to make it like he didn’t lose to him.

“He just lost to Teofimo Lopez. Realistically speaking, he [Lomachenko] got a gift against me. I was five and half pounds overweight. I had to make the weight, and I made the weight,” said Russell in remembering his loss to Lomachenko in 2014.

“I was completely fatigued in the first round and it was a majority decision fight. So why not do it again?” said Russell Jr. in wanting a rematch with Lomachenko.

“For anyone out there wondering because they see me talking to a lot of fighters and sometimes casual sports fans will flip by the channel and say, ‘Who is this guy? Is this guy worth watching?'”said Kellerman.

“It’s a treat to watch this guy fight,” said Kellerman about Russell Jr. “You watch the fight, and then you watch the fight and go back on your DVR and slow it down because this guy’s hands and feet are hard to follow.

“Gary Russell Jr., you went through this fight without your father, who is also your trainer in your training camp. You’re off two years, and you have an injury you won’t disclose.

“You admit that you’re going into the [Magsayo] fight hurt, and your fighting a young, hungry, hard-hitting, fast undefeated puncher. The odds are borrowing because of all of that. The best of luck. I can’t wait to see this one,” said Kellerman.

Russell Jr. can’t wait to face Magsayo

“I can’t wait either,” said Russell Jr. on his fight tonight against the 26-year-old Magsayo. “As I like to say, intellect over athleticism all day every day.”

“You got both, Gary,” said Kellerman. “You got athleticism too, so good luck.”

“Thank you, man. I appreciate you having me,” said Russell Jr.

“I was supposed to have been fighting Rey Vargas sometime last year. They said he broke his leg or something like that.

“They didn’t feel it was in his best interest for his first fight back to compete against me, so they competed against somebody else,” said Russell Jr. to the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.

“Not because of me. We can’t get these other guys to step in the ring. I prefer to stay in shape no matter what the situation is. So ring rust is a problem. I put the work in the gym.

Gary Jr fighting with an injury

“I’m not a fake individual. This particular fight, I’m going into it with an injury two weeks ago,” Russell Jr said. “So it’s a fairly fresh injury. They were talking about possibly pulling my fight.

“It makes the end result that much more. After the fight is over, I’ll go ahead and reveal what’s going on with the situation is. Realistically speaking, during the course of the fight, they’ll probably be able to catch on to a certain extent anyway.

“It’s not my hands,” said Russell Jr. on his injury. “I prefer not to elaborate. Hell, no,” said Russell when asked if he’s ‘ripe for the pickings’ at 33.

“Now, I can use less energy and get the same effect. That makes the difference. My hands aren’t a problem for me. Actually, my hands are good. As far as me being content with competing once a year, I’m definitely not content with competing once a year.

“I’ve been very vocal about wanting to compete against all these other guys. I can’t make them get in the ring with me. What I am content with is me competing with the mandatory challengers.

“If I can’t fight against another champion, why not compete against the next best guy? Why compete against someone clearly hands down before the fight is even announced they know what the outcome is. They know I’m going to beat?

“That would be me contributing to watering the sport down. I refuse to water the sport down. That’s bull s***,” said Russell Jr. when told that Leo Santa Cruz said that he’d never been offered a fight against him.

“I do know that these fights have definitely been presented to a lot of these guys and they’re choosing not to fight me,” said Russell Jr.

“Leo Santa Cruz has been in my weight division for as long as I’ve been competing in the division. He’s still now currently the WBA world champion. He doesn’t want to unify the titles against me.

“All I can continue to do is whoop a** and take names. That’s all I’m doing,” said Russell Jr.