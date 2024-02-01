Romero Heats Up Cruz Clash: “Pitbull’s a Puppy, Garcia’s a Turkey”

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, the WBA light welterweight champion, says he can’t wait to hit the “fat little puppy” Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to the body when they meet in their 12-round chief support bout on Amazon Prime PPV on March 30th.

Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs) noted that the 5’4″ Pitbull Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) was carrying around a lot of fat around his midsection during their kick-off press conference on Wednesday, and he likely doesn’t expect him to have all that trimmed off by the time they meet next month on the Keith Thurman vs. Tim Tszyu card.

The oddsmakers still have Cruz as the favorite and no doubt they noticed how Rolly earned his WBA title last May after a bad call from referee Tony Weeks stopping the fight in the ninth round despite Rolando missing a flurry of shots.

Fearless Fighter?

“He’s not scared. Mexicans don’t get scared. They come to fight to the death,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Snowqueenla when asked what he saw in the eyes of Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in their first face-off at the kickoff press conference on Wednesday for their co-feature fight on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV in Las Vegas.

“He’s a little fat right now, a little puppy,” Rolly said about Pitbull Cruz. “I can’t wait to hit to the body. This is a way more difficult fight.”

It might be risky for Rolly to focus on throwing to the body because Pitbull is excellent at throwing short combinations to the heads of their opponents.

Running Turkey vs. Fighting Pitbull:

We can’t even compare the two,” said Rolando when asked to compare the fight with Cruz for a match that he had hoped to make against Ryan Garcia.

“Ryan Garcia will run like a turkey. Pitbull Cruz will come to fight. We still got another press conference,” said Rolly when it was pointed out that he didn’t do much talking during the press conference.

Selective Silence and Language Barrier?

“It’s kind of like everybody else didn’t ask questions. So, there wasn’t too much we could have really talked about. It’s kind of like talking to a rock,” said Rolly on why he didn’t speak to Cruz in Spanish.

“The fight we’re selling is in English. The PPV is in English. I got to sell it in English. I’m not going to sell in Spanish,” said Rolly.