Rolly Romero: “I’m about to stop a legacy right now” by beating Tank Davis

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero says he’s going to be stopping Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ legacy by defeating him on Saturday night to beccome the WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion.

Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) feels that he’s going to create the same kind of upset that fans witnessed with Dmitry Bivol striding into Las Vegas and beating Canelo Alvarez with ease.

If Rolly beats Tank, he’s expected to be a different type of champion, a fighter willing to fight everyone rather than a lot of old guys that were washed.

Tank vs. Rolly will be headlining on Showtime pay-per-view this Saturday, May 28th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Rolly is ranked #1 with the World Boxing Association, and has earned his title shot with a lot of hard work & impressive victories.

Rolando getting his wish

“He’s full of confidence because he has every reason to be,” said Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe when asked why Rolly Romero is so confident.

“He’s put himself in this position, and he’s had a terrific camp. He’s going to go out there on Saturday and show you guys what he’s been talking about in the last four years.

“That’s all you can ask for is an opportunity. He sees something that most people don’t see. Like I said, it’s been four years in the making.

“Every step of the way, he’s said to me and to Floyd, ‘Get me Tank Davis. That’s the fight that I want. I’m going to prove to not only you guys but the whole world that I’m better than he is.’

“On Saturday night, we have a huge PPV fight. Order now, don’t wait because I guarantee you, this is going to be one for the ages, trust me. This fight will definitely end in a knockout. I guarantee you that,” said Ellerbe on the Tank vs. Rolly fight.

Rolly ready to stop Tank’s legacy

“I’m about to stop a legacy right now and start mine,” said Rolly.

“That’s a fact. Rolly is the biggest lightweight in the world,” said Ellerbe. “He’s the strongest lightweight in the world. That’s another fact, and on Saturday night, he’s talked that talk.

“He says he’s going to go out there and do exactly what he said he was going to do for the last four years. So tune in; it’s going to be nothing but fireworks,” said Ellerbe on the Tank vs. Rolly clash on Showtime PPV.