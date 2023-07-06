Roiman Villa: “I’m going to pull off the upset” against Jaron Ennis

Roiman Villa is predicting that he’s going to dethrone IBF interim welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis this Saturday night. Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) sounded confident during Thursday’s final press conference, seeming to rattle Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) by not showing the fear & awe that some of his recent opponents had.

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

If Ennis loses to Villa, it would be a major blow to the 26-year-old untested fighter’s career because there are some who believe that he’s the next #1 guy at 147, and the guy that is poised to take over the division now the aging Terence Crawford & Errol Spence is getting ready to move up to 154 next year.

We don’t know how good Ennis is, though, and be just another example of a fighter that has been cleverly matched by his promoters to make him look like a star.

Villa will meet Ennis in the twelve round main event this Saturday, July 8th, on Showtime at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

The event begins at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Villa seems like a Marcos Maidana type of fighter, and that could be bad news for Ennis because he’s not been in with anyone as powerful, confident, and fearless as this guy.

Roiman Villa: “I’m going to pull off the upset and rely on my power,” said Villa during Thursday’s final press conference for his fight against Jaron Ennis on Saturday on Showtime.

“God is what has me here,” Villa continued. I believe that regardless of how much I prepare and how much I believe in myself if I put myself in his hands, then everything is going to be okay, and that’s all I believe I need for this Saturday. and

“Regardless of my power and everything that I believe, if I put my faith in the right place, then everything should go my way. I hope it will be in my favor Saturday night.

Brian Custer: “Do you believe, Roiman, that we’ll see a replay of the [Rashidi] Ellis fight where you went in Underdog overwhelming Underdog and yet surprised Everyone by not only knocking him down in that last round but by doing it twice and coming away with the victory is.”

Villa: “I’m not about predictions because any one of us can say that they’re going to do this or that, but then the words are gone with the wind. The only one that knows what’s going to happen is the man upstairs, and I’m just going to do my thing on Saturday night.”