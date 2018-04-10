Return of “The Contender:” Andre Ward to host; Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson to go head-to-head as trainers

The new series of “The Contender,” set to begin filming this spring, just got a whole lot more interesting. It has been confirmed how the gripping reality TV show – one that made stars of fighters like Sergio Mora (Mora still being active, and winning fights), Alfonso Gomez, Peter Manfredo and others – will enjoy another run this year, on Epix, and retired pound-for-pound king Andre Ward will be the host.





In the past, Sugar Ray Leonard and Sly Stallone hosted the hit show, and the addition of Ward for the new series will no doubt attract plenty of fight fans; both hardcore and casual. Even better, two ace trainers – Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson – will go head-to-head as they each train a team of eight “contenders,” fighters who will be in pursuit of the six-figure purse on offer for the series’ winner.

The new series will comprise of 12-episodes and Ward is excited to be a part of it: “I look forward to giving the fans unique insight into the life of a fighter and leading the audience through the thrills of this competition.”

The past series of “The Contender” pulled in many millions of TV viewers and the new series will be a welcome addition to the current boxing schedule on TV.

Who is the better trainer – Roach, who has guided, amongst others, Manny Pacquiao James Toney, Mike Tyson and Virgil Hill, or Richardson, who has worked with, amongst others, Bernard Hopkins and Steve Cunningham? Finding out will be part of the appeal, and the fun, of the new series.





Who knows if we will see another future star, maybe even a future word champion, emerge from the latest installment of what has arguably been the most successful and enjoyable boxing reality show ever conceived.

The new series will be filmed in Los Angeles this spring.

Two teams consisting of eight fighters, going at it, with two legendary trainers teaching and guiding them, with an unbeaten (unbeatable) future Hall of Famer calling the action. Sounds good, yes?