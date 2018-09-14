RESULTS: Pablo Cano defeats Ruslan Madiev

Mexican warrior Pablo “El Demoledor” Cesar Cano (31-7-1, 21 KOs) defeated Kazakhstani boxer Ruslan Madiev (12-1, 5 KOs) via fifth-round technical decision in the scheduled 10-round main event of the Sept. 13 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. After a vicious head-butt worsened nasty cut on the left side of Cano’s forehead, the fight was stopped at the end of the fifth round. Cano was awarded the technical decision victory with three scores of 49-46.





(Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions)

“I felt comfortable in there before the cut,” said Pablo Cesar Cano. “We worked hard. It was a good thing that he came out and threw a lot of punches because I took advantage of it. If he wants the rematch, he can get it any time.”

“I feel very well,” said Ruslan Madiev. “I wanted to take it slow in the first few rounds and then start to apply more pressure. It was an unfortunate head-butt.”

Franchon Crews-Dezurn (4-1, 1 KO) of Baltimore, Maryland captured the WBC Super Middleweight Title by scoring a dominant 10-round unanimous decision win against Maricela Cornejo (12-3, 5 KOs) in tonight’s main event.





“This is for my mom,” said Franchon Crews. “This is the first time, but I know her will and determination wasn’ stronger than mine. There were some rough areas in there, but it’s a learning curve and we did everything we could. It seems so much more real. If you believe in yourself, go for it.”

“Truly, from I don’t know what round, I found that I’m too light for this division now,” said Maricela Cornejo.”The push downs made my back completely cramp up. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t release my jabs because my back was cramped. It was like I was frozen. And if I did jab they were weak. It’s an excuse, but I tried to get something out and I couldn’t get anything out. She’s known for pushing down opponents, so I expected it, but I didn’t think she was going to be as heavy as she was.”

Raul Curiel (5-0, 3 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico won via unanimous decision against Ryan Pino (8-3, 4KOs) of Puerto Rico in a six round welterweight fight with all three score cards of 60-54.

“We executed what we worked on in camp,” said Raul Curiel. “I had a great preparation. We actually met in the amateurs. I beat him then and I beat him now. I thank my trainers and my manager, Frank Espinoza.”





Isaac Zarate (15-4-3, 2 KOs) of San Pedro, Calif. beat Horacio Garcia (34-5, 25 KOs) via controversial split decision victory in an eight-round featherweight clash. Zarate won the fight with scores of 75-77 and 74-78, while one judge scored the fight 77-75 for Garcia.

“The key to winning this fight was being smarter,” said Zarate. “I made sure to not stay in front of him. That’s why I won the fight. I feel great.”

Xu Can (10-0, 1 KO) of Kumming, Chinascored a split decision victory against Enrique Bernache (24-11, 12 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an eight-round featherweight battle. Can won with scores of 77-75 and 78-74, while one judge scored the fight 75-77 for Bernache.

“I’m feeling good. I’m really happy right now,” said Xu Can. “Next time I would try and get here earlier to train. This is a 15 hour time difference from China and I’m very excited but it’s hard to adjust. I’d like to thank my family and friends for all of their support.”

Bilal Akkawy (18-0-1, 14 KOs) of Sydney, Australia scored an eight-round unanimous decision victory against Cristian Olivas (16-3, 13 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in an eight-round light heavyweight fight. Akkawy won with three scores of 80-71.

“I feel good. This was my first fight in the United States,” said Bilal Akkawy. “It’s an honor to fight with Golden Boy Promotions. I really had to stop and enjoy the moment. I could have worked on a few things, but there are no excuses. He was tough. Next time you will see a better Bilal.”

Francisco Esparza (8-0-1, 3 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada defeated Dihul Olguin (13-11-3, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico via unanimous decision in the first bout of the evening, which was held in the super featherweight division. Esparza won with scores of two scores of 80-72 and 79-73.

“I feel good. I did what I had to do to win,” said Francisco Esparza.”He was a tough opponent. I learned to keep my distance. Next time, maybe I’ll pressure a little more. His fight was on the inside, so I threw long punches.”

Cano vs. Madiev was a 10-round super lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions. The event was sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights took place on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.