Results: Huerta defeats Delgado

Charles Huerta (19-5, 12 KOs) obtained the knock out victory in LA FIGHT CLUB’s sold out event going head to head with South Central’s Ivan “Striker” Delgado (11-1-1, 4 KOs) in the main event at the Belasco Theater that was televised live nationally on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar. The action was hot, both fighters feeling the urgency to get the win. Delgado went down at the beginning of the third round after being on the receiving end of a powerful shot to the body, and attempted to carry on. Huerta came forward even stronger, and the referee ultimately stopped the match giving him the victory at the 3:36 mark of the third round.





(Photo Credit: Lina Baker/ See You Ringside Photography)

“He was a tough fighter, but I knew I had to stick to the jab,” said Huerta. “As the fight went on, I was seeing everything he was giving me and after the second round when I went back to my corner, I told my dad, ‘I got him.’ Coming into this fight I knew my experience was key, and that is what I was able to show.”

In the crowd at the sold out Belasco Theater, guests included NBA star Metta World Peace, NABF Middleweight Champion Jason “El Animal” Quigley, NABA Middleweight Champion Abraham “Chamaco” Lopez, NABA Super Featherweight Champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales, Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete, Luis Coria, former Mexican Olympian Raul “Cugar” Curiel, Joshua Franco, Hector “Finito” Tanajara, Jr., and Ryan Garcia.

In the Boxeo Estelar co-main event, Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (9-0, 6 KOs) defeated Chula Vista’s Joan Valenzuela (4-8-1, 4 KOs) in round five of the scheduled six round super welterweight bout. Valenzuela went down with a powerful body shot during the fifth round, and by the 2:21 mark, the referee stopped the fight awarding Navarro the technical knockout victory.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a knock out, so it feels great to end on that note,” said Navarro. “Valenzuela kept taunting me during the first two rounds, but I adjusted myself to his style by the third round and was able to start landing my shots to the body. I’m really proud of my performance, and I can’t wait to get back into the ring.”

Making his debut as an official Golden Boy fighter, Manny “Chato” Robles, Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) opened up the Estrella TV Boxeo Estelar telecast against Durango, Mex.’s Antonio “Chore” Martinez (6-9, 5 KOs) in a six round featherweight fight. In a fight that went the distance, Martinez received a cut over his right eye during the third round. The judges scored the fight 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55, awarding the unanimous decision victory to Robles, Jr.

“I’m happy to be back at a Golden Boy event, and I’m glad I got this first fight with them out of the way,” said Robles, Jr. “The plan was to go to the body, and try to hurt him there. I still have a lot to work on, and when I go back to the gym I’ll be working on everything.”

As part of the live stream tonight, LA FIGHT CLUB regular Pablo “The Shark” Rubio, Jr. (9-0, 3 KOs) went the distance against Mexico City’s Angel “Maikol” Aguilar (8-12, 1 KO) in a six round super featherweight fight. Aguilar landed a number of power shots throughout the bout, nabbing Rubio, Jr. at the body. However, “The Shark” responded to Aguilar pressing forward by landing his jab and power combinations. All three judges scored the bout unanimously at 59-55, allowing Rubio, Jr. to maintain his undefeated status.

“Every time I would try to press forward and land my combinations, he would just run away,” said Rubio, Jr. “He brought in a lot of ring experience, and he caught me off guard with some of his punches. My dad and I came in with a game plan to win, and that’s what helped us secure the victory.”

Adding another knock out win to his clean record, the undefeated Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (10-0, 6 KOs) faced up against Juarez, Mex.’s Francisco “Panchito” Dominguez (8-12, 2 KOs). During the first round, the referee had to call time out due to a low blow to the mid-section landed by Dominguez. Angered by the punch, “Kid Neza” entered the second round with a vengeance, .ultimately knocking out Dominguez with a left hook to the temple in the last seconds of the round.

“My dad and I plan for everything, it’s just a matter of timing,” said Edgar Valerio. “I feel good about the win, but like how all fighters say, I’m just ready for the next win.”

Delgado vs. Huerta was an eight-round super featherweight bout presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by “Tecate, BORN BOLD,” Casa Mexico Tequila, and Adriana’s Insurance. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on June 2, and July 14.