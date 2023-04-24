Regis Prograis: “Ryan should have adjusted” against Gervonta Davis

Regis Prograis says Ryan Garcia failed to make any adjustments after he was knocked down in the second round by Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

WBC light welterweight champion Prograis says Ryan was just trying to throw left hooks, and he didn’t have a plan B, C or D to use against Gervonta (29-0, 27 KOs) after he was knocked down.

Ryan’s game deteriorated after he was dropped, and he looked timid for the remainder of the fight. In the seventh, Tank knocked Ryan down with a body shot, and the fight was halted after Kingry let the referee count him out.

“Ryan should have adjusted more. It was like he didn’t have no weapons. He was really just trying to land that [left] hook,” said Regis Prograis to Fighthype about his thoughts on Ryan Garcia’s loss to Gervonta Davis last Saturday night.

“He kept trying to land that hook, and Gervonta wasn’t giving him that hook at all. He just didn’t give it to him. He [Ryan] did good when he was hitting him with his right hands.

“He didn’t have a plan,” Prograis said about Ryan. “He had plan A, but he didn’t have plan B, plan C, and plan D. With an elite fighter like that, you have to have a lot of plans, and he didn’t have that.

“So, I think the first thing was to be aggressive. Come out, hit him and fought him up a little. But after he [Ryan] got dropped [in round two], what’s your plan? He didn’t have one.

“At first, that’s what happened, but then he got caught,” said Prograis about Ryan Garcia coming out aggressive in the first round, but then getting dropped by Gervonta in round two.

“He was like, ‘Alright, s**t. I can’t do this no more.’ He still tried to keep the jab on and throw some hooks, but it just didn’t work for him.

“I think he should fight Devin, Shakur,” said Prograis when asked who Tank Davis should fight next. “I know he said he hurt his hand, and that’s why it was a close fight with Pitbull, but I feel he should test himself against the elite.

“Let’s be honest. Was Ryan elite? He’s one of the elite at 135; you can put him up there. He’s not on the Haney; he’s not on the Shakur; he’s not on the Teofimo when he was at 135. He’s not on that level, so I think like if Gervonta wants to stay at 135, let’s see him go against Shakur, Devin, or something like that. We’ll see.