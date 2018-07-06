Regis Prograis ready for Juan Jose Velasco next week

Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette will be ringside on Saturday, July 14, at Lakefront Arena in his hometown of New Orleans to support fellow native and top-rated junior welterweight Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs) in his 12-round hometown clash with undefeated Juan Jose Velasco (20-0, 12 KOs), of Argentina, at Lakefront Arena.





Born in New Orleans, the 23-year-old Fournette is a graduate of St. Augustine High School and was a collegiate star at Louisiana State University before being drafted in 2017 in the first round by the Jaguars.

Stated Fournette, “This is a great look for New Orleans within the sports world. We’re known for football and basketball, but Regis’ accomplishments in the boxing world are amazing and opening doors for all the young boxers in the city that are trying to follow in his footsteps. All of the athletes in New Orleans will be there with me on July 14 in full support of him and I can’t want to be there at ringside.”

Presented by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment, the highly anticipated main event between Regis “Rougarou” Prograis, of New Orleans, and undefeated challenger Juan Jose Velasco, of Argentina, for the WBC Diamond Super Lightweight Championship, will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 7 p.m. ET. The exciting undercard will be broadcast on ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets, priced at $200 (ringside), $125 (floor), $75 and $40, can be purchased in advance at the Lakefront Arena box office, Ticketmaster.com and charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Discounts for military, students and the New Orleans Police Department members – $75 tickets for $50 and $40 seats for $25 – are available when presenting valid ID at the UNO box office. Doors on the night of the event open at 3:00pm CT, with the first fight scheduled for 3:30pm CT.





Fournette will also make an appearance in the VIP room during the event and will be available for photo-ops if any fans with a VIP ticket should catch him in there. For VIP ticket inquiries, please call the DiBella Entertainment office at (212) 947-2577.