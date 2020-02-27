Regis Prograis battles Maurice Hooker on April 17 on DAZN

Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker will clash on a blockbuster night of action at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday April 17, live on DAZN.





Both men come into the bout on the back of starring roles in two of 2019’s fight of the year contenders. Prograis (24-1 20 KOs) travelled to London in October to take on Josh Taylor in a unification clash and the final of the World Boxing Super Series, with Scotsman Taylor edging out ‘Rougarou’ via Majority Decision in an all-out war.

In July, Hooker (27-1-3 18 KOs) hosted José Ramírez in a unification bout in Dallas, and the pair served up a back-and-forth shootout that Ramirez won via stoppage in the sixth round of a breathless contest.





Now the pair collide at a 143lbs catchweight in a fight that will lead the victor to World title action while the loser will face to tough route back to the summit – and both men know that this is a make-or-break night at a pivotal time in their respective careers.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring on April 17 and prove that I’m one of the best fighters in the world,” said Prograis. “Maurice Hooker is a former World champion with a good skill set, but I’m very confident that I will be victorious and begin my march towards becoming a two-time World champion this year. We have a history of bad blood and this is a fight that I’ve wanted for a long time. I’m excited for this fight and I’m glad I’m going right back into a fight with a good competitor.

“I’m very grateful to my team for putting this fight together and to my fans all over the world, thanks very much for your continued support.”





“Regis Prograis came out of the World Boxing Super Series one of the most popular and respected fighters in boxing,” said Prograis’ promoter Lou DiBella. “This fight against Maurice Hooker is not only one of the most anticipated in boxing but also one of the very best that can be made this year.

“Regis is committed to becoming a two-time world champion and a victory on April 17 will put him on a path to proving once again that he’s one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.”

“I’m excited to face a former World Champion,” said Hooker. “In my mind, he is still one of the best out there at 140lbs which, when I beat him, gives me a chance to show the world I’m also one of the best at this weight. You can bet this fight will get me closer to winning another belt. It’s going to be an exciting match and I’m ready to take him out.”

“Mighty Mo Hooker vs Regis Prograis is what big-time boxing is all about – two former World champions at the top of their game, looking to make a statement and show the boxing world that they’re back with a vengeance,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “Mighty Mo has given me a directive to get him the biggest and best fights and wants to remind everyone that he is one of the best and most exciting fighters in the world. This bout is an unbelievable matchup on paper and will be a can’t miss fight of the year candidate. It’s as good as it gets, and boxing fans should not make any other plans on April 17 – this is a can’t miss fight. On behalf of Roc Nation Sports, I salute and thank our good friends and partners at DAZN and Matchroom Boxing USA for making this great fight happen and giving the fans such a special treat.”

“This is a fantastic match-up between two fighters that always deliver great fights,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Regis and Maurice more than played their parts in two epic fights last year, and I know that their styles are going to gel to create another all-action battle.

“We will announce a huge undercard with World title action and a host of big names in action soon, it’s going to be another epic night of action live on DAZN.”

Tickets will go on sale next week – an announcement on prices and on-sale dates will be made soon.