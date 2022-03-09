R.I.P Ron Stander; The Gutsy Slugger Who Beat Shavers And Rumbled With Frazier Passes At 77

In sad news, it has been reported how 1970s heavyweight warrior Ron Stander passed away yesterday, this at age 77 having battled with diabetes. Stander was never a world champion and he is not a legend the way an Ali or a Foreman, or a Frazier is, but the slugger from Omaha sure added to that golden decade that was so special for the heavyweight division.

Stander, who played football in college before switching to boxing, was as tough and as brave as they come.

Famous for drinking a good amount of beer during his off time, and for coming out with some witty quips – “I’ll fight any living human, and most animals,” he used to enjoy saying – Stander fought a number of notable names; not least Joe Frazier. Going pro in August of 1969, Ron, who stood just 5’11” and possessed a reach of just 70-inches, fought with heart, his style to push forward, not take a single step back, and take the other guy’s heart.

Stander scored a big win in May of 1970 when, in his tenth pro bout, he KO’d the lethal punching Earnie Shavers in five rounds. Years later, “The Council Bluffs Butcher,” as Ron was known in tribute to where he came from, said the Shavers win was the highlight of his career. Other names Stander went to war with include: Manuel Ramos (draw), Thad Spencer (WUD), Jack O’Halloran (WUD), Ramos again (WUD), and, in 1972, in his one and only crack at the world title, Joe Frazier.

Stander slugged it out with Frazier for four exciting rounds and he even wobbled the defending champ with a shot in the first torrid session. But Stander was a guy who cut easily, and badly. Stopped on his feet in the Frazier slugfest; at the time giving Chuck Wepner a run for his money in terms of most carved up fighter, Stander earned his money and he earned Frazier’s respect.

Stander fought on for ten more years, winning some but losing more often. Guys like Rodney Bobick, Scott LeDoux, Ken Norton, Gerrie Coetzee, and Boone Kirkman beat Stander, who was by the time of the Kirkman fight 32 years old, while Ron could still pick up a win over a Charley Polite or a Bill Jackson.

Fighting on too long, Stander was win-less in his last eight fights. Retiring with a 38-21-3(29) record in the summer of 1982, Stander remains a genuine hero in his hometown.

Our condolences go out to Ron’s family and friends at this time.