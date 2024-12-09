Quartermaine vs. Bateson: British Boxing’s Title Fight Ends in Shocking Second-Round Stoppage

The headline fight of GBM’s final 2024 event could very well carry over as the headline fight for GBM’s opening show of 2025 after the blood-soaked main event featuring Danny Quartermaine and Jack Bateson ended in the second round due to a doctor’s stoppage prompted by severe cuts on both competitors.

An accidental clash of heads seemed to cause most of the damage, leaving Bateson with a deep scalp wound and Quartermaine with a sizable gash above his left eye. Referee Howard Foster’s shirt, heavily stained with blood almost instantly, offered a grim testament to the brief but brutal action.

There were few conclusions to draw from the short-lived encounter, except that both fighters seemed evenly matched and poised for a classic showdown. Because the result was a Technical Draw, Quartermaine retains his IBF and WBO European Super-Featherweight titles and will put them on the line once again in a 2025 rematch.

“We have to see this again. We’ll arrange the fight for the new year. Both men wanted it badly. It’s disappointing for everyone, but this is what can happen in boxing. It looked set to be a great fight. We’ll see them back in the ring in 2025, and in the meantime, I’m pleased both fighters can return home safely for Christmas,” said GBM promoter Izzy Asif.

Quartermaine added, “Of course this isn’t how we planned for it to end, but these things happen, and we’ll get it sorted next year.”

Bateson, equally disheartened, said, “I’m devastated. We’re going to do it again. All respect to Danny, but now we have unfinished business, and we’ll settle it next year.”

Bateson then invited Quartermaine to confirm their agreement by touching gloves, and the Leamington Spa man obliged, making the eventual rematch all but certain until new contracts are signed for a second meeting.

Remarkably, the chief support fight between Levi Giles and Qais Ashfaq also ended in a draw. Their ten-round battle, contested at a blistering pace, drew admiration from fans and experts alike.

“It feels like I’m watching a British title fight,” said veteran commentator Adam Smith during the Commonwealth Super-Featherweight Title Eliminator.

With a Commonwealth title shot at stake, both men pushed their limits. Giles pressed forward relentlessly, while Ashfaq showcased clever back-foot boxing and fluid movement. In the early rounds, each had success, but by the sixth, Ashfaq’s energy began to wane. Still, he remained elusive, recovering his stamina by boxing smart and limiting Giles’ effectiveness. By the final bell, Ashfaq was trading on equal terms, though he absorbed some solid punches along the way.

While Giles appeared to edge the action, the judges saw it dead even, scoring it 95-95 apiece.

On the main card, super-middleweight Taz Nadeem met seasoned Mexican veteran Fernando Valencia. Nadeem’s early power threatened a quick finish, but Valencia responded fiercely, engaging in four intense rounds before Nadeem secured a well-earned victory.

“He’s the most dangerous four-round fighter out there,” said promoter Asif. “Mexican fighters are known for their toughness, and Valencia absorbed serious punishment. I’m glad this went the distance to give Taz more experience.”

Also on the main card, Kieran Molloy delivered a controlled, classy eight-round display to decisively outpoint Robin Zamora, affirming why he’s one of Ireland’s most discussed prospects.

Amaar Akbar nearly stopped Mikhal Sovtus in their six-rounder. The gritty Ukrainian absorbed huge shots, including a telling right hand that wrenched his head around. Yet he refused to fold, pressing forward, and eventually lost on points instead of by stoppage.

Nyall Berry kicked off the main card with an entertaining scrap against Tanzania’s Tampela Maharusi, emerging victorious by a 58-56 margin after a spirited back-and-forth affair.

UNDERCARD

Leicester favorite Muhammed Ali dealt with a determined Yin Caciendo from Spain, who hoped to upset the hometown fighter’s plans. Ali sustained a cut over his right eye in the second, momentarily giving Caciendo some encouragement. However, that was the high point of the Spaniard’s effort, and Ali ultimately won comfortably.

The undercard began with a promising young talent, Calvin Moyo, making his professional debut against seasoned journeyman Paul Scaife. Moyo dominated all four rounds on his way to a unanimous decision, starting his professional journey on solid footing.

The undercard concluded with a strong TKO finish from rising welterweight Ed Hardy, who delivered an impressive showing before halting Sean Jackson in the third round.