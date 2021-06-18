Quantity over Quality is the Theme for this Weekend

In what is a jammed-packed weekend of quantity over quality, Jermall Charlo, Naoya Inoue, and Jaime Munguia will fight in the main event fights against non-descript opponents. Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos was previously included in this overloaded June 19th Saturday, but the bout was postponed due to Lopez testing positive for Covid-19.

(Photo credit: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions)

On the one hand, the media have a lot to cover, so it keeps them busy, and fans can switch from fight to fight depending on what they deem more entertaining. On the other hand, none of the headliners scream competitive matchups, and fight fans would likely miss the fights live if they turned out to be better than expected anyway.

For a long time now, it’s clear as day; there’s too much boxing on the schedule in America. So many dates from the major outlet’s Showtime, ESPN, FOX Sports, and DAZN but not enough quality, and with the influx of hundreds of millions of dollars into the sport, it’s tough to tell the powers that be to stop watering down the product.

There’s an old saying in acting, “less is more,” and it applies to boxing over the last 6 years. Don’t get me wrong; we don’t have to go back that far when hardcore fans were begging for more fights instead of having to wait weeks at a time, especially in the summer months on HBO or Showtime.

Of course, Friday Night Fights came every Friday from January through August, but that series was so hit or miss, and having to produce a worthy show every week is extremely difficult. To play devil’s advocate, given the chose I guess most would rather get all these so-so fights done in one weekend instead of spreading them out further.

Several media members have spoken to a “bubble” in boxing that at some point will burst once the networks or streaming platforms don’t feel they’re getting enough bangs for their bucks.

However, in the world of streaming and live content in general holding value still on linear television, it will be interesting to see what the sport will look like in the next decade or so. In addition, the abundance of dates has given prospects a throwback feel, a chance to receive exposure to a larger audience while developing.

Also, mid-level fights are scattered thickly over the schedule. A crossroads matchup or real prospect versus experienced veteran will continue to produce watchable content for hardcore fans and casuals. Once fighters hit a certain level, the 2-fights a year on HBO or Showtime seems to have unfortunately followed suit even with the abundance of dates.

Clearly, the major investments of big-dollar purses play a part in that, but even 3 fights a year would be more than sufficient for the fans and fighters. As it stands, top-level fighters generally fight 3 times over a 12-16 month time period, but usually, those 3 fights won’t occur in a calendar year.

Let’s hope that some of these main events turn out to be 2-way fights or at least end with knockouts. Falling under that category could be Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel on Showtime, and if it were still happening this weekend, likely Lopez vs. Kambosos.

Most in the media and plugged-in fans are focusing on Montiel’s early KO loss at the hands of Jaime Munguia. It’s hard not to think this will be an easy fight for Jermall. It should be noted Montiel took his only stoppage defeat at the welterweight division.

That said, Montiel fought to a split-draw with Hugo Centeno Jr., a guy that Charlo crushed in two rounds. Jermall is coming off his best performance as a pro with a dominant victory over Sergey Deveryanchenko.

One can only assume (fingers crossed) that Daniel Jacobs or someone like that will be next for Charlo. Maybe Isaac Cruz will have a tougher time with the way past his prime Francisco Vargas, or Angelo Leo vs. Aaron Alameda will stand out as the best fight on the card.

Moving over to DAZN, Jaime Munguia has a measuring stick opportunity facing former Gennadiy Golovkin for Kamil Szeremeta. Munguia has slowly but surely shown some improvement, but his style lends itself to getting hit, so who knows, this one could pop while it lasts. We may have to depend on Gabriel Rosado giving a stern test to Bektemir Melikuziev or Zamora vs. Esparza to deliver some fireworks.

On ESPN Naoya Inoue makes his return to the ring facing an unknown boxer in Michael Dasmarinas. Inoue will need a big fight next to help bring back some of his momentum after the World Boxing Super Series.

Last fall Inoue made short work of a solid guy in Jason Moloney, and this boxing podcaster would be shocked if this one last past the 6th round. On a brighter note, Mikaela Mayer faces Erica Farias, and what is the best fight on paper for the weekend, Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe serves as the opener.

Did I mention the PPV exhibition circus is in town once again as Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. has a 6-rounder versus Hector Camacho Jr. The co-feature which I’m a tad surprised isn’t drawing a little more attention, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva in an 8-rounder and Omar Chavez vs. Roman Alvarez among others on the PPV-card.

It’s almost unbelievable that one of the originally scheduled 4 main events didn’t have at least a 3 or 4 to 1 underdog opponent. But as we know, this is boxing, so it’s 100 percent believable.

All and all, this boxing schedule for June 19th pretty much sucks, and anyone who says anything other than that probably has a horse in the race getting promotion dollars/access or just loves a certain boxer like Charlo or Inoue.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio & Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio