Pacquiao vs. Barrios: Mauricio Sulaiman Issues WBC Statement

As fans know, 46 year old Manny Pacquiao is all set to return to the ring in July, to challenge reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. The fight is said to be a done deal for Las Vegas on July 19th. Pacquiao, if he is successful in his challenge of 29 year old Barrios, will break his own record as the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history.

WBC gives green light—but what are they thinking?

But the upcoming fight has received plenty of criticism, not only from the fans but also from boxing insiders. There is a fear Pacquiao, at his age, will get badly hurt in the Barrios fight and that the sport’s reputation could take a big blow if something bad did happen to the living legend. Some people insist the fight should not be allowed to happen. Yet Mauricio Sulaiman says otherwise and, with the WBC agreeing to sanction the bout, Sulaiman has issued a statement in which he defends his organisation’s decision to approve Pacquiao’s challenge.

Sulaiman’s statement reads as follows:

“Remember Sugar Ray Leonard? My father Jose Sulaiman and the WBC were criticized for making his fight Vs. Hagler. Manny Pacquiao has been licensed by Nevada and passed all medicals and, as legendary WBC champion, has been approved to fight by our organisation. Let’s talk July 20.”

Comparing Pacquiao to Leonard?

While it is true Sugar Ray Leonard was approved to return to the ring to fight the fearsome Hagler, it must be pointed out that Leonard was far younger than Pacquiao at age 30, this some 16 years younger than Manny is today. There is no real comparison between these two fights, and just because Leonard was able to shock the odds and win the title, there is no reason to believe Pacquiao will do the same.

Again, there are plenty of people out there who do not want to see Pacquiao risk his health, and his own reputation along with that of the sport’s, by taking this fight. And if Sulaiman and his organisation had said no, they would not sanction the fight, it may well have persuaded Pacquiao not to go ahead with his ring return. As things stand, the WBC’s sanctioning of the Barrios-Pacquiao fight sends out a strong signal that a 46 year old – legendary former champion or not – can walk right into a world title fight after six years without having won a fight.

Sulaiman says “let’s talk July 20.” Let’s all hope there is nothing tragic to talk about that day.