Oscar Rivas Says He’ll Be The Last Man Standing In Dillian Whyte Explosion

If British heavyweight Dillian Whyte overcomes his latest test, this one in the form of the unbeaten Oscar Rivas who he will face in July, Whyte will surely have the single most impressive resume of all heavyweight contenders. Whyte, in his last three fights, has faced an unbeaten Lucas Browne in an elimination bout, former WBO champ Joseph Parker in another title fight eliminator and, last time out in a risky fight he didn’t need to take, the seriously rough and tough Dereck Chisora.





Yet despite this, Whyte, 25-1(18) has been, for whatever reason or reasons, unable to land a shot at a world title. Now, against Rivas, 26-0(18), who he will collide with at The O2 on July 20th, Whyte will, with a victory, solidify his credentials even further. If he can beat Rivas, and if he didn’t then get rewarded with that which he has clearly earned, Whyte would be fully justified in stating how there is something wrong and unfair with the sport.

Rivas, though, is talking a great fight ahead of what he says will be an explosive battle in July. Speaking with Sky Sports, the 31 year old from Colombia and based in Canada who is known as “Kaboom,” said he will be “the last man standing” on July 20th. Rivas, last seen halting Bryant Jennings in the biggest win of his career thus far, says beating Whyte will earn him a title shot.

“That’s the main reason why I took this fight. That ranking is really important,” Rivas said. “I see myself in a world championship fight soon. I’m going to concentrate on that fight, but a win over Whyte, I’m going to show that I have the tools to fight either Joshua, Fury, Wilder, all the great champions. Whyte is a really strong guy, but I think with my technique, my speed, my power, my experience, I’m going to get on top. It’s going to be an explosive fight. I don’t give predictions, but I can say this, I’m going to be the last man standing.”





At a little over six-feet tall, Rivas is not the biggest of heavyweights, yet he says he uses his speed and agility to his advantage against bigger, slower guys. Whyte has been in his share of wars – see the two battles with Chisora, the loss to AJ and the thriller with Parker – and he can be there to be hit. As Rivas says, it could be an exciting affair in July. And again, surely, if he wins, Whyte will FINALLY get what is coming to him – and that’s a shot at a world heavyweight title.

His promoter would be doing Whyte a major disservice if he didn’t secure him that shot.